Fitzpatrick Gets Into the Hall of Fame

Alain Poupart

Ryan Fitzpatrick has earned a place into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Specifically, it's the jersey he wore in the Thursday night game against Jacksonville that has made its way to Canton, Ohio.

Fitzpatrick was recognized for three specific accomplishments during the Dolphins' 31-13 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

--Breaking the Dolphins franchise record for highest completion percentage (90%) in a game by going 18-for-20.

-- Joining Hall of Famer Walter Payton as the only players since 1948 to have two or more passing touchdowns, one rushing touchdown, 25 rushing yards and a reception in a game. Fitzpatrick ended up rushing for 38 yards and caught his own pass after it was batted at the line of scrimmage.

-- Becoming the first player to record a victory for six different franchises against a single opponent.

Fitzpatrick previously had defeated Jacksonville as a member of the Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills and New York Jets.

Fitzpatrick passed for 160 yards and two touchdowns that night, adding a rushing touchdown in the third quarter that gave the Dolphins a 28-7 lead.

After the game, Fitzpatrick had a memorable postgame interview on NFL Network during which he wore a tropical shirt showing off his thick chest hair and jokingly apologizing to the ladies for already being taken.

The Dolphins have 10 members in the Hall of Fame, not counting those who spent the majority of their career with another organization.

