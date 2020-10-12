Fitzpatrick Makes Big Statement

Just a guess, but don't look for any stories this week questioning whether Tua Tagovailoa should take over as the starting quarterback of the Miami Dolphins.

Ryan Fitzpatrick made his fifth consecutive start of the season Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers and showed why head coach Brian Flores has given him his support.

Fitzpatrick, who has made a career of being up and down, most definitely was up against the 49ers when he completed 22 of 28 passes for 350 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions, good for a passer rating of 154.5 — just shy of the highest possible mark of 158.3.

During the game, Fitzpatrick became the 27th quarterback in NFL history to complete 3,000 career passes.

And here's an even greater start that very well might shock many a football fan: Fitzpatrick had his 12th career game with 300 yards and three touchdowns, which happens to be more than the total of Hall of Famer John Elway.

Of course, no one is saying that Ryan Fitzpatrick is John Elway.

Fitzpatrick has been known, on the contrary, as a journeyman, but his performance this season should give him the kind of leash that Tua fans weren't willing to give him after a two-interception game against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4.

But Fitzpatrick now has three 300-yard passing performances this season and is completing more than 70 percent of his passes, which is on track to set a franchise record.

The current mark belongs to not Hall of Famer Dan Marino but Chad Pennington, who completed 67.4 percent of his passes in 2008 when the Dolphins last won the AFC East title.

Judging by numbers alone, Fitzpatrick struggled against New England and Seattle when he had no touchdowns and five interceptions and succeeded against Buffalo, Jacksonville and San Francisco when he had seven touchdowns and no interceptions.

Head coach Brian Flores said after the game against the 49ers that Fitzpatrick has been consistent pretty much all season, and he's not far off the mark.

It's really easy to look strictly at the stats and point at Fitzpatrick for the losses against New England and Seattle, but that's too simplistic.

Obviously Fitzpatrick has had some performances better than others, and the game at San Francisco clearly was one of those.

The fascination with Tagovailoa is understandable and he obviously remains the Dolphins' quarterback of the future.

But given that the Dolphins have a plus-23 point differential this season, there's reason for them to give themselves the best chance to see if they can make a push for the playoffs.

And the one who gives them the best chance to do that is Fitzpatrick.

Flores said just that this week. Fitzpatrick proved it Sunday.