Dolphins QB Situation: Back to Normal

Guess you could call a bit of a scare or even a wake-up call of sorts for Dolphins fans, but Ryan Fitzpatrick is back and the team's quarterback situation once again is pretty clear.

This obviously is great news for the team based on what we saw in practice Friday when both Josh Rosen and Tua Tagovailoa, first-round picks in two of the past three drafts, really struggled in team drills.

As head coach Brian Flores pointed out, the occasional struggles are to be expected of any player, but the downturns obviously are magnified when we're talking about the quarterback position and there's no sugarcoating the quarterbacks' performances in practice Friday.

Yes, it was only one practice, but neither Rosen nor Tagovailoa have exactly been lighting it up in practice.

Fitzpatrick also has had his moments since the padded practices began, but there's some comfort level there based on his experience and based on what he did in 2019 when he earned team MVP honors and led the Dolphins to five wins in their final nine games with a roster that included a large number of players who came into the league either as seventh-round picks or undrafted free agents.

Fitzpatrick missed practice Friday for what Flores called personal reasons, but he didn't offer a timetable for his return or provide details on the issue involved, both of which are understandable.

But not knowing what the issue was left the door open for speculation based mostly on Fitzpatrick's age, his family status and the fact his career is winding down.

But, again, all appears back to normal now, and that means Fitzpatrick as the almost-certain starting quarterback for the regular season opener against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 13, and Rosen and Tagovailoa both continuing to work to get better to be able to respond when their number is called.

In short, crisis averted. Back to normal. Or, at least, as normal can be during his crazy year.