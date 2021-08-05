Tua Steps Up in a Big Way

Tua Tagovailoa remains a focal point as he goes through his second training camp, but we need to take a second to acknowledge the gesture he made Thursday through his foundation.

The Tua Foundation announced a donation of $93,000 to Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch in the aftermath of a deadly crash that claimed the lives of eight of its members.

At his first "Luau With Tua" at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa in late June, Tagovailoa helped raised $46,500 for the cause and he announced that night he personally would match that total.

The money will be used to cover funeral expenses for the victims, aged from 4 to 17, as well as provide counseling to other girls at the ranch.

The ranch is a safe haven for needy, neglected or abused children," according to WSFA. "The girls involved in the accident lived together, played together and were a "family." The accident involved a van that was bringing the girls back from a beach vacation.

Tagovailoa established the Tua Foundation this past February as a way to give back to the communities the quarterback has called home: Hawaii, Alabama and now South Florida.

Kudos to Tua and his foundation for stepping up at this difficult time.