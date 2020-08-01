AllDolphins
Tua Set to Receive Degree from Alabama

Alain Poupart

While Tua Tagovailoa has begun the process of graduating from college football to the NFL, he will reach an academic milestone this weekend.

Tagovailoa is among 23 student-athletes who will receive their degree from the University of Alabama in summer commencement ceremonies this weekend.

Tagovailoa, a communication studies major at Alabama, is set to earn his degree the following summer.

Tua marked the occasion by congratulating his fellow graduating class members.

"Congrats to all that are graduating this summer! Roll Tide," Tua tweeted.

This news is only going to endear Tua to Dolphins fans even more, as it it were possible for him to be any more popular than he already is.

Tagovailoa has been a Dolphins fan favorite since even before the start of the 2019 football season after the idea of "Tank for Tua" started popping.

There's been a tremendous amount of speculation already as to when Tua will be ready to compete for the starting quarterback position that he ideally will hold for a long time for the Dolphins.

While he's been careful not to put unrealistic expectations on his rookie quarterback, Coach Brian Flores said this week that Tua will be ready for practice work when those begin in a couple of weeks and every position will be open for competition.

RELATED: Tua Ready and Will Compete for Starting Job

Veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick is the incumbent and Tua has been deferential every time the topic of starting has come up, and his humility is just one more thing he's done to impress Dolphins fans.

Truth is, he can do no wrong these days as the clear fan favorite for Dolphins fans — if not for South Florida sports fans period.

