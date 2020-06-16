Tua Starts Delivering on Charitable Promise

Not long after he was taken by the Miami Dolphins in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, Tua Tagovailoa announced on Twitter he was going to start charitable outreach efforts in the key places in his life — Hawaii, Alabama and South Florida.

To that end, Tagovailoa announced the establishment of a $300,000 scholarship endowment to benefit his high school, Saint Louis School in Honolulu, Hawaii.

In addition to the permanent endowment, four scholarships will be awarded to students from Hawaii over the next four years — the scholarships will be named in honor of his grandparents: Seumaninoa Tagovailoa, Taulia Fa'avi, Leaniva Tagovailoa and Pa'iau Fa'avi.

"My hope is that the scholarships will give deserving Hawaii students the same opportunities Saint Louis School gave me," Tua said. "It is a blessing to honor my family and high school through this gift."

Saint Louis School was established in 1845 using a gift of land from King Kamehameha and currently has an enrollment of just under 900 boys from grades K-12.

Tagovailoa was the fifth overall selection in the 2020 NFL draft and the fourth quarterback taken by the Dolphins in the first round since the start of the common draft following Bob Griese, Dan Marino and Ryan Tannehill.

Tagovailoa has spent the past several weeks working on his rehabilitation from hip surgery in Alabama and got a glowing review from his physical therapist, according to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.