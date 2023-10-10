Achane 'Likely Out Multiple Weeks'

The rookie sensation was injured in the team's 31-16 victory against the New York Giants

The Miami Dolphins' convincing victory against the New York Giants indeed did come at a price.

Rookie sensation De'Von Achane is likely out for "several weeks" because of the knee injury he sustained in the 31-16 victory against the New York Giants on Monday, according to multiple reports.

ESPN's Adam Schefter posted on social media that Achane was planning to getting a second opinion Tuesday to determine whether he needed to go on injured reserve.

While head coach Mike McDaniel said Monday he didn't know exactly when Achane was injured, video of his final carry of the game showed his right leg getting twisted and the 2023 third-round pick grimacing before he jogged off the field. Achane was running to his left and cutting to his right when he was dragged down by defensive lineman Leonard Williams using his full weight before landing on his leg.

While he didn't carry the ball again, Achane was on the field for the Dolphins' final third-down play when Tua Tagovailoa threw an 8-yard completion to Raheem Mostert on third-and-6 to allow Miami to then kneel and run out the clock.

Achane lined up in the slot on the left and sidestepped toward the sideline before Tua threw to Mostert in the right flat.

THE DOLPHINS OPTIONS WITH ACHANE

Depending on the severity of the injury, the Dolphins could wind up putting Achane on injured reserve, which would force him to miss the team's next four games — against Carolina, at Philadelphia, against New England, against Kansas City in Germany.

Because the Dolphins' bye comes right after that Kansas City, Achane would have a full six weeks of recovery time if the decision indeed is made to put him on IR.

That certainly would be one way to approach his situation, if warranted, because the rookie's production certainly would dictate erring on the side of caution to give him the best chance to be fully healthy for the stretch run.

ACHANE LIGHTING IT UP AS ROOKIE

Some kind of injury seemed the only way to slow down Achane, who had emerged as one of the leading contenders for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year after only three games (not counting his one-carry game against New England in Week 2).

Against the Giants, Achane finished the game with 151 rushing yards on 11 carries, including a 76-yard touchdown in the second quarter, giving him 460 yards in only three games (plus one carry), the second-highest total in the NFL behind only Christian McCaffrey's 510 yards.

McDaniel, who said Monday that Achane needed further evaluation before he would discuss a potential timeline or his status, next addresses the media before practice Wednesday.

It's entirely possible that no decision on whether to put Achane on IR will be revealed at the time. That was the scenario with tackle Terron Armstead after he sustained a knee injury in the Week 4 loss at Buffalo before eventually going on IR late last week.

The one positive aspect with the Achane injury is that, as with Armstead, it's not season-ending.

