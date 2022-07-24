Raheem Mostert and Speed Issues

The Miami Dolphins were well represented when it came to the Madden 23 speed ratings with Tyreek Hill right at the top with a 99 mark and Jaylen Waddle tied for fifth at 97.

But the Raheem Mostert was left out, and the speedy running back made clear on Twitter he wasn't having it.

As we chronicled during in the offseason, Mostert belongs in any conversation about the fastest players in the league based on what the NFL's own NextGen Stats tell us.

Over the past six regular seasons, Hill has the highest mph on record at 23.24, which happened on a kickoff return for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Houston Texans in Week 2 of the 2016 season, but Mostert has the only other clocking exceeding 23 mph, with a 23.09 on an 80-yard touchdown for the 49ers in Week 2 of the 2020 season. Then it's Hill with a 22.77 in 2016 and Mostert again with a 22.73, again in 2020.

So, yeah, Mostert belongs in the top 10.

THE CASE FOR MOSTERT

Oh, and it it's an issue of Mostert recovering from a knee injury that cut short his 2021 season with the 49ers after one game, then why is Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams in the top 10.

He's looking to bounce back after sustaining a torn ACL in Alabama's BCS Championship Game in January; Mostert's injury occurred last September.

For the record, Mostert came in tied for 13th with a speed rating of 95, which happened to be the same number as another newcomer, defensive back/special teams ace Keion Crossen.

No other Dolphins player was among the top 100 in the speed ratings.

MOSTERT'S HEALTH STATUS

The Dolphins open training camp this week and the fact that Mostert wasn't among the two players they put on PUP and the non-football injury list Friday certainly was good news as far as his availability for the start of camp.

Mostert tweeted in mid-June that he was rehab was "going great" and he was close to 100 percent, and head coach Mike McDaniel said the expectation was that Mostert would be ready for the start of the regular season.

There's still the possibility of Mostert ending up on PUP when the Dolphins open camp for their veterans this week, but it does appear all systems are go as far as Mostert being ready for Week 1 against the Patriots.

And, who knows, maybe it won't take many games for Mostert with the Dolphins to flash that big-time speed like he did with the 49ers. You know, the speed that should have had him in the top 10 in those Madden ratings.