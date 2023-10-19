Mostert Going Back (on Record Pace) Where It All Began

Raheem Mostert is averaging almost two touchdowns per game so far in the 2023 season

Among the many ridiculous numbers the Miami Dolphins have been putting up so far in the 2023 season, Raheem Mostert's touchdown production needs to land somewhere near the top.

While Tua Tagovailoa is on pace to set a franchise record for passing yards in a season and Tyreek Hill is on pace to demolish the. NFL single-season receiving yardage record, Mostert more subtly is on track to threaten another league record, the one for touchdowns in a season.

After scoring three times in the 42-21 victory against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, a performance that earned him AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors, Mostert now has 11 touchdowns in the first six games of the season.

Doing some quick math (or using a calculator), that projects to 31.2 touchdown over 17 games. The NFL record is 31 and was set by LaDainian Tomlinson of the San Diego Chargers in 2006.

And don't think for a second Mostert isn't aware of the record.

“I’ve got my eye on it," he said. "I know. It’s my number, ‘LT,’ (LaDainian Tomlinson) he did that in 2006. I’m fairly familiar with that record, and it would be an honor to even get close to that. I know I’m in a little hot streak right now, but LT’s record, man, that’s unbelievable. I remember that was his MVP year, and growing up watching his tape and that highlight, man, it’s just remarkable. I mean, I still do to this day. He’s a legend, and I was fortunate enough to meet him when I was in San Fran, and we had at least a 20- or 30-minute chat on the field. Man, it just was remarkable. He’s a special guy. He’s a special cat.”

MOSTERT'S RIDICULOUS NUMBERS

To put in perspective what Mostert has been doing, he's already topped his career single-season high for touchdown, which previously was 10 in 2019 when he was with the 49ers.

The 11 touchdowns — again, through six games — already represent the most by any Dolphins player since 2009 when Ricky Williams finished with 13 (11 rushing, 2 receiving).

Mostert became the sixth player since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger with at least 11 touchdowns in his team's first six games, joining Shaun Alexander (12, 2005), Todd Gurley (11, 2018), Tomlinson (11, 2005), Priest Holmes (11, 2004 and 2002) and Emmitt Smith (11, 1995).

Mostert has scored a touchdown in every game this season except for the Week 4 loss at Buffalo, with one against the Chargers in Week 1, two against New England in Week 2, four against Denver in Week 3, and one against the New York Giants in Week 5 before the three against Carolina.

MOSTERT'S BIG MOMENT

That Tua and Tyreek Hill have put up big numbers so far this season didn't exactly come out of the blue given what they did last season, but Mostert's early-season surge has been a lot more unexpected.

And, in some ways, maybe even more impressive considering what it took for him to get here.

And that brings us to the showdown against the Eagles on Sunday night, which should have additional significance for Mostert because that's where his long NFL journey began.

And for those not familiar with Mostert's career path, it's quite the story:

May 8, 2015 — Signed by Eagles as undrafted free agent

Sept. 5, 2015 — Waived by Eagles

Sept. 7, 2015 — Signed to Eagles practice squad

Sept. 15, 2015 — Signed by Dolphins off Eagles practice squad

Oct. 13, 2015 — Waived by Dolphins

Oct. 14, 2015 — Claimed off waivers by Ravens

Dec. 15, 2015 — Waived by Ravens

Dec. 16, 2015 — Claimed off waivers by Browns

March 5, 2016 — Re-signed by Browns as exclusive-rights free agents

Sept. 4, 2016 — Waived by Browns

Sept. 6, 2016 — Signed to Jets practice squad

Sept. 12, 2016 — Released off Jets practice squad

Sept. 13, 2016 — Signed to Bears practice squad

Sept. 21, 2016 — Signed to Bears active roster

Oct. 3, 2016 — Waived by Bears

Oct. 4, 2016 — Signed to Bears practice squad

Nov. 24, 2016 — Released from Bears practice squad

Nov. 28, 2016 — Signed to 49ers practice squad

Dec. 31, 2016 — Signed to 49ers active roster

March 12, 2018 — Re-signed by 49ers as exclusive-rights free agent

March 19, 2019 — Re-signed by 49ers as restricted free agent

March 18, 2022 — Signed by Dolphins as unrestricted free agent

March 14, 2023 — Re-signed by Dolphins

Even though he hasn't been with the Eagles in eight years, Mostert still will be reunited Sunday night with former teammates Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson, the four players still left from that 2015 team.

It's one more reason Mostert is looking forward to the showdown at Lincoln Financial Field.

“Man, their defense is stout, especially up front," he said. "They’ve got a plethora of guys on the D-line that they can just rotate any time and make unbelievable plays. I know ‘BG,’ Brandon Graham, he’s one of my guys, and I know that he’s going to be amped up and ready to go. He’s probably going to talk a little trash, because I know how he is. (laughter) But it’s going to be fun. I can’t wait. They’re a good defense, especially with the linebackers and the backend too. They’re all complementary. They play good ball.

“It’s two teams that are 5-1. An unbelievable matchup. I know the stadium is going to be rocking. Sunday night, they’re coming out with the mean green unis (uniforms), and I think those are cold. It’s going to be fun, man. The atmosphere is going to be great. I know that – me personally, I was with Philly my rookie year, and I know what the fans bring, the energy and the boost that they’re going to have for their team. We just have to be able to control the exterior of everything and handle it well.”

