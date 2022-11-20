Five Biggest Reasons for Concern at the Bye

As the Miami Dolphins sit and watch during Week 11 of the NFL season, we take stock of where the team stands.

When they return to action against the Houston Texans on Nov. 27 riding a four-game winning streak, the Dolphins will have seven games remaining, with a three-game road trip against the 49ers, Chargers and Bills coming after the Houston game, followed by home games against the Packers and Jets sandwiched around the road finale against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on New Year's Day.

After first examining the five biggest reasons for optimism at this time, we now take look at the glass-half-empty approach, rank and examine the five biggest reasons for concern for the Dolphins at the bye.

1. KEY INJURIES

This is kind of obvious and applies to every team around the NFL, but it's more pronounced for certain teams that have top-end talent. While the Dolphins have had their share of injuries so far in 2022, they've also not been hit as hard as some other teams. This obviously is subject to good luck and the Dolphins' fortunes could swing one way or the other depending on which teams get hit with bad injuries down the stretch.

2. CAN THE PASSING GAME KEEP IT UP?

This might sound ridiculous after the past three games when the Dolphins averaged more than 300 passing yards per game, but one has to think that defenses eventually might come up with a way to slow down Tua, Tyreek, Waddle and company. The other factor when it comes to the passing game is how much it will be affected if the Dolphins have to deal with bad weather conditions — wind and precipitation — in their late-season games at Buffalo and New England.

FOR EVEN MORE COVERAGE ON THE MIAMI DOLPHINS, CHECK OUT SPORTS ILLUSTRATED'S MIAMI DOLPHINS PAGE ON SI.COM.

3. SUB-PAR SPECIAL TEAMS

Outside of Jaelan Phillips' punt block at Chicago, it's been a rough year for the Dolphins special teams. The Dolphins haven't had a long return yet and have given up a couple of significant ones, most notably the touchdown to open the game at Baltimore. And then, of course, we have to talk about Jason Sanders, who has yet to make a field goal outside of 50 yards and is coming off a game where he missed two extra-point attempts. And while the Dolphins lost by 23 points at MetLife Stadium against the Jets in Week 5, let's not forget they had to take the chance to take a lead in the fourth quarter when Sanders missed a 54-yard attempt. This could become a problem in a close game down the stretch.

4. CAN THE PASS DEFENSE HOLD UP?

It's in the secondary where the Dolphins have been hardest hit by injuries in 2022, starting with Byron Jones not playing a down yet as he continues to recover from offseason leg surgery. While the possibility certainly does exist he'll be back at some point this season, there's no guarantee. Xavien Howard also hasn't had a typical Xavien Howard season, though groin issues certainly didn't help and he looks be past those now. Rookie free agent Kader Kohou has been massively impressive in his first NFL season, but the question is whether he can hold up the rest of the way. This is where getting an improved pass rush would help.

5. LEVEL OF COMPETITION GOING UP

There's a lot of excitement around the Dolphins these days and it certainly makes sense given their four-game winning streak heading into the bye, but it's fair to point out those four wins came against teams with a combined 12-25 record. After the Nov. 27 game against Houston, the Dolphins' final six games include five against teams currently with a winning record and the sixth against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. In particular, the three-game road trip at San Francisco, Los Angeles and Buffalo could provide a strong indication as to whether the Dolphins indeed are legit.

Thanks for reading.