The Miami Dolphins' banged-up receiver unit regained one of the team's most seasoned veterans Tuesday when River Cracraft was removed from injured reserve and placed on the active roster.

The Dolphins waived cornerback Kelvin Joseph, whom Miami acquired in an August trade with the Dallas Cowboys that swapped cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, a former disappointing Dolphins first-round pick, for Joseph, a disappointing second-round pick for the Cowboys.

The Dolphins had depth at cornerback because of Jalen Ramsey and Nik Needham's return to the active roster in recent weeks, and Tuesday was the last day the Dolphins could add Cracraft, who was sidelined a month by a shoulder injury, to the 53-man roster before he had to spent the rest of the season on injured reserve.

Joseph, who has primarily played on special teams this season, could potentially be re-signed to the Dolphins' practice squad, but he'd need to clear waivers Wednesday.

Cracraft's Versatility Will Help Offense

The Dolphins offense should benefit from Cracraft's return because he's characterized as the unit's best blocking receiver, and has the most extensive knowledge of Miami's offense, which goes back to his time together with head coach Mike McDaniel and receivers coach Wes Welker in San Francisco.

Cracraft is often praised for his ability to play all three receiver spots, which makes him a valuable game-day player, especially when injuries surface.

Before suffering the shoulder injury, Cracraft, a sixth-year veteran, caught six passes for 87 yards and a touchdown in the 70 offensive snaps he handled in the three regular season games he played this season, which includes one start.

Cracraft is also a respected special teams contributor, and has return skills, which could come in handy if the knee injury Braxton Berrios has been nursing limits his practice and game participation in the coming weeks.

Receivers Banged Up

Berrios is one of the four Dolphins receivers nursing an injury coming out of the bye week.

Jaylen Waddle suffered a knee injury in Miami's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, but the injury likely won't limit his practice participation this week, or keep Waddle, who has pulled in 40 receptions and turned them into 522 yards and three touchdowns this season, out of Sunday's home game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Chase Claypool, the former Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears receiver the Dolphins traded for last month, is also nursing a knee injury that likely requires rest. And Tyreek Hill has a nagging issue that McDaniel labeled "Ferrari" maintenance.

It's likely that all of these receivers will practice this week, and potentially play Sunday. But the addition of Cracraft reinforces the depth of a unit that also features Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Robbie Chosen.