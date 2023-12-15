With or without Tyreek Hill, the Miami Dolphins need the supporting cast of receivers to step up their contribution

Jaylen Waddle is 178 yards away from becoming the first player in Miami Dolphins history to post three straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

Nobody - not Mark Duper or Mark Clayton, not Chris Chambers or Jarvis Landry - has ever achieved that feat in franchise history.

The Dolphins signed Cedrick Wilson Jr. to be a starter for this team two offseasons ago.

Robbie Chosen has started 86 games in his eight year NFL career, and at one point Chase Claypool, who has made 32 NFL starts in his four seasons, was viewed as one of NFL’s top young receivers.

With Tyreek Hill’s status for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets uncertain because of the left ankle injury he suffered in Miami’s 28-27 loss to the Tennessee Titans, it’s time for one, if not a couple of Miami’s receivers, to step forward and play like they are difference makers, and not the supporting cast..

“We have a lot of playmakers on the team that can do a lot,” said Waddle, who has pulled in 822 receiving yards and scored three touchdowns on his 63 receptions this season. “Everyone has to step up in a major way.”

That’s with or without Hill on the field considering the ankle injury could force him to be on a strict snap count if the NFL’s leading receiver does play.

Tua consistently worked with backups

The Dolphins got a glimpse of what life would be like without Hill for a good portion of the offseason because the NFL’s leading receiver sat out the majority of the offseason program this spring, and there were periods in training camp where he either paced himself, or was held out of practice this summer.

And even when Hill was a full participant, the Dolphins had a steady rotation of receivers working with Tua Tagovailoa, preparing the quarterback for situations like the one Miami could be facing on Sunday if Hill is shelved.

“Obviously, losing a star of that caliber is tough. But I don’t think it changes your role, the mindset of the team, or the overall energy. Everybody has to pick up the slack,” said Braxton Berrios, Miami’s slot receiver, who has pulled in the third most receptions this season (22), which he’s turned into 207 yards and one touchdown.

Berrios, who was added as a free agent this offseason, came into this year with half of his yards being credited to run-after-catch production. It would be ideal for Miami’s offense to actually benefit from those broken tackle runs on game days.

Berrios excels at running option routes, but that's a role usually reserved for Hill, who often uses his speed to beat defenders deep.

“That’s on us. Tyreek can be out there as much as he can,” Berrios said, insinuating that Hill, who didn’t practice all week and is listed as questionable, will try to play on his sprained ankle. “He’s done an incredible job for us, but when something like that happens you have to pick up the slack.”

But who will it be?

Playmaker needs to step forward

Chosen, who hasn’t played in a month, is the only receiver on the roster who can keep Miami’s offense consistent to what it has been with Hill and Waddle out wide because the eight-year veteran possesses the speed to take the top off the defense.

Wilson, who has contributed 201 receiving yards and scored two touchdowns this season on his 14 receptions, has been the most impressive supporting cast receiver in practices, which explains why he’s played more the past month.

According to head coach Mike McDaniel, each week practices determine who plays, and the coaching staff typically rides the hot hand during games.

Miami's coaches also insist there’s a Claypool package, one that will likely utilize the recently acquired receiver’s size (6-foot-4, 238 pounds). With Hill’s contribution level uncertain, there’s no better time to unleash that package than now.

A big target like Claypool should be able to help Miami’s offense in goal-to-go situations. But he’s got to earn the trust of the coaching staff, and that’s hard to do on a short week that only features one practice.

But not having Hill on the field creates an opportunity.

“It’s tough not having someone like Tyreek out there when sort of the entirety of the offseason was built around him and also Jaylen,” said Tagovailoa, whose 104.8 passer rating ranks only behind San Francisco’s Brock Purdy (116.9) and Dallas’ Dak Prescott (107.5). “You take away one of those pieces and guys can double Jaylen and leave other guys one-on-one. It gives other guys opportunities that can really do something special for us."