The Dolphins cut South Florida native Robbie Chosen, likely to make room for De'Von Achane's elevation up to the 53-man roster

The Miami Dolphins have waived veteran receiver Robbie Chosen in a move that likely opens the door for rookie tailback De'Von Achane to return to the 53-man roster.

Chosen, an eight-year veteran who has started 86 NFL games, could potentially return to Miami's practice squad if he's not claimed by another NFL team on Thursday. Every player waived at this point in the season is subjected to the waiver wire process, which means the team with the worst records have first crack to claim him.

“You got to look at the whole roster and what we can take to the game. Each week posses different challenges, so ultimately if you’re going with ‘X’ amount of wideouts, this amount of running backs, this amount of tight ends," Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith said when asked about the deep receiver room, and game day decisions. "Then it ultimately comes to what’s the best personnel we need to take into the game. So yeah, having very good players is always a good thing.”

Achane needs to be activated by Saturday

The Dolphins likely needed the roster spot because Achane, who averages an impressive 12.1 yards per carry, and was the NFL's second-leading rusher before suffering a knee injury that got him placed on injured reserve a month ago, has looked good the past three practices.

He's expected to play a significant role in the offensive game plan on Sunday, but he need to be added to the 53-man roster by Saturday at 4 p.m.

Achane's elevation is critical to Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders because Raheem Mostert is limited by a ankle and knee issues, and fellow Salvon Ahmed is nursing a rib injury, which hasn't hindered his practice participation.

Putting Chosen through waivers now gives the South Florida native, who grew up a Dolphins fan and purposely signed on to be part of this Dolphins team, a chance re-sign before Sunday's home game against the Raiders.

Chosen has been inactive for the past three games, likely because of non-existent special teams role. The Dolphins have been progressively getting Chase Claypool, whom the team acquired in a trade last month, more involved in the offense, and his addition has made Chosen less valuable.

However, the Dolphins are nursing a number of injuries to the receiver unit this week, with Braxton Berrios limited by a hamstring injury and Claypool sitting out the past three practices because of a knee injury.

With Chosen gone the Dolphins still have six receivers - Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Berrios, River Cracraft, Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Chase Claypool - on the 53-man roster, and three - Braylon Sanders, Freddie Swain and newcomer Anthony Schwartz - on the 16 player practice squad, which is designed to be a unit for developmental players.