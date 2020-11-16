Dolphins Release Veteran Running Back

In a development that should have surprised no one, the Miami Dolphins have released veteran running back Jordan Howard.

The move came one day after Howard was inactive for the Dolphins' 29-21 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers, the fourth time in five games he was a healthy scratch.

Howard's fate in Miami likely was sealed when he was given another start against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9 after Myles Gaskin was placed on injured reserve and he had 18 yards on 10 carries.

That outing against Arizona actually brought his season average over 1 yard per rushing attempt.

Howard signed as an unrestricted free agent from the Philadelphia Eagles in March, getting a two-year deal worth $9.75 million, according to spotrac.com. He was guaranteed $4.75 million in 2020, but carries no dead cap space for 2021.

Howard was the opening-day starter for the Dolphins and had a rushing touchdown in each of the team's first three games.

But he also had only 12 yards on 16 rushing attempts in those first three games and was replaced as the starter by Gaskin in Week 3 against the Jacksonville Jaguars and headed for the inactive list after having two carries for 2 yards in Miami's Week 4 loss against Seattle.

“This was a mutual parting," Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said. "Look, I think given the circumstances, Jordan handled himself professionally. I think he was the consummate pro. There was no issues. We just felt like this was in the best interest of both parties, ours and his. Lot of respect for him, lot of respect for the way he worked. No ill will, nothing of that nature. Just thought it was best for both parties.”

Howard's situation wasn't helped by the large number of running backs the Dolphins have on their roster.

Their acquisition of former Oakland Raiders fourth-round pick DeAndre Washington in a trade with Kansas City on Nov. 2 gave the Dolphins an almost unheard-of six halfbacks on the roster — not even including rookie Malcolm Perry, who played quarterback at Navy, worked out before the draft as a wide receiver and has taken snaps in the Wildcat as a rookie this season.

Rookie free agent Salvon Ahmed started against the Chargers on Sunday and had 21 carries for 85 yards, the second-highest single-game total for the Dolphins this season behind Gaskin's 91 yards in the 24-0 victory against the New York Jets in Week 6.

Howard's poor statistics with the Dolphins have to be considered surprising given his prior success in the NFL.

Howard came to Miami with a 4.2-yard career average and with two 1,000-yard seasons — with the Chicago Bears as a rookie fifth-round pick in 2016 and again in 2017. Howard rushed for 525 yards with a 4.4 average in 10 games with the Eagles last season.

Flores said he didn't know what went wrong for Howard in Miami.

“It’s a tough question to answer," Flores said. "I think he’s a good back. He’s definitely been productive. I think we had some other guys who stepped in and played well. For that reason, his reps were limited. When he did go in there, it felt like we had maybe a little bit better production from some other guys, but that’s not … I don’t think that speaks to his talent level. I think he’s a talented young man and he’s been productive in this league. I wish him all the best.”

Howard was one of 11 unrestricted free agents the Dolphins signed in the offseason and the first one to go.

The Dolphins have gotten major contributions from that free agent class, led by defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah and cornerback Byron Jones.

The other members of the 2020 Dolphins UFA class were offensive linemen Ted Karras and Ereck Flowers; edge defender Shaq Lawson; linebackers Kyle Van Noy, Elandon Roberts and Kamu Grugier-Hill; and safeties Kavon Frazier and Clayton Fejedelem.