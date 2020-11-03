SI.com
AllDolphins
HomeNewsGame DayGM ReportAllDolphins+
Search

Dolphins Make a Second Trade

Alain Poupart

The Miami Dolphins have been among the most active teams at the NFL trading deadline with a second trade, though neither featured a high-profile player.

The Dolphins are acquiring running back DeAndre Washington from the Kansas City Chiefs along with a seventh-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft in exchange for a 2021 sixth-round selection.

The trade has been confirmed, per a league source.

Washington has played in only one game this season after the Chiefs promoted him from their practice squad. He caught one pass for 2 yards and played 10 snaps on offense and 12 on special teams in Kansas City's 43-18 victory against the Denver Broncos in Week 7.

He was inactive Sunday when the Chiefs defeated the New York Jets.

Washington joined the Chiefs this offseason as an unrestricted free agent after spending the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Oakland Raiders.

He was a fifth-round pick out of Texas Tech, where he played with Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant.

Like Grant, Washington (5-8, 210) is a short player with a lot of speed.

Washington's most productive rushing season with the Raiders came as a rookie when he gained 467 yards and averaged 5.4 yards per attempt. But he hasn't been over 3.8 yards per carry since that season.

His career high for receptions is 36, which came last year when Washington rushed for 387 yards and had 292 receiving yards.

Washington was a big-time producer at Texas Tech. He rushed for 1,492 yards and 14 touchdowns as a senior in 2015 and had 41 receptions for 385 yards.

He joins an already crowded running back room with the Dolphins that includes starter Myles Gaskin, along with Matt Breida, Jordan Howard, Patrick Laird and Salvon Ahmed — not to mention multi-purpose offensive player Malcolm Perry and fullback Chandler Cox.

It's highly unlikely the Dolphins will carry that many running backs on the active roster the rest of the season, so it's a position worth watching.

In their first trade Tuesday, the Dolphins sent wide receiver Isaiah Ford to the New England Patriots for a 2022 seventh-round pick.

THANKS FOR READING ALL DOLPHINS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Dolphins Trading Ford to Patriots

The Miami Dolphins reportedly are trading wide receiver Isaiah Ford to the New England Patriots

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins Trade Deadline Primer

The Miami Dolphins find themselves in playoff contention in 2020, which means a clearly different approach to the trading deadline

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Coaches Dissect Tua Debut

Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Chan Gailey and quarterbacks coach Robby Brown both saw encouraging signs from rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in his NFL starting debut

Alain Poupart

Final NFL Week 8 Observations ... With Miami Dolphins Angles

The Miami Dolphins victory against the Los Angeles Rams came on a weekend that gave them some help from other teams

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins Week 8 Report Card

Breaking down how each position group performed for the Miami Dolphins during their 28-17 victory against the Los Angeles Rams

Alain Poupart

The Day After: What We Learned About the Miami Dolphins in Week 8

The Miami Dolphins' 28-17 victory against the Los Angeles Rams at Hard Rock Stadium showed a dominant defense and an offense in need of some work

Alain Poupart

Veteran teammate Preaches Patience with Tua

Miami Dolphins linebacker Kyle Van Noy pointed out that rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's development will be "a process"

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins Week 8 Snap Counts ... And What They Mean

Breaking down who played how many snaps for the Miami Dolphins in the game against the Los Angeles Rams and what it means in the big picture

Alain Poupart

Top 5 Miami Dolphins Quarterbacks of All Time

The Dolphins have produced two Hall of Fame quarterbacks whose careers spanned more than half of the franchise's 54-year history. However, these two stars weren't the only quarterbacks of note. In this article, I'll reveal the top five quarterbacks in Dolphins history.

Andrew Harner

Tua's Starting Debut From Every Angle

Miami Dolphins rookie Tua Tagovailoa didn't do a lot in his NFL starting debut, but he also didn't have to do much with all the help he got

Alain Poupart