Dolphins Make a Second Trade

The Miami Dolphins have been among the most active teams at the NFL trading deadline with a second trade, though neither featured a high-profile player.

The Dolphins are acquiring running back DeAndre Washington from the Kansas City Chiefs along with a seventh-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft in exchange for a 2021 sixth-round selection.

The trade has been confirmed, per a league source.

Washington has played in only one game this season after the Chiefs promoted him from their practice squad. He caught one pass for 2 yards and played 10 snaps on offense and 12 on special teams in Kansas City's 43-18 victory against the Denver Broncos in Week 7.

He was inactive Sunday when the Chiefs defeated the New York Jets.

Washington joined the Chiefs this offseason as an unrestricted free agent after spending the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Oakland Raiders.

He was a fifth-round pick out of Texas Tech, where he played with Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant.

Like Grant, Washington (5-8, 210) is a short player with a lot of speed.

Washington's most productive rushing season with the Raiders came as a rookie when he gained 467 yards and averaged 5.4 yards per attempt. But he hasn't been over 3.8 yards per carry since that season.

His career high for receptions is 36, which came last year when Washington rushed for 387 yards and had 292 receiving yards.

Washington was a big-time producer at Texas Tech. He rushed for 1,492 yards and 14 touchdowns as a senior in 2015 and had 41 receptions for 385 yards.

He joins an already crowded running back room with the Dolphins that includes starter Myles Gaskin, along with Matt Breida, Jordan Howard, Patrick Laird and Salvon Ahmed — not to mention multi-purpose offensive player Malcolm Perry and fullback Chandler Cox.

It's highly unlikely the Dolphins will carry that many running backs on the active roster the rest of the season, so it's a position worth watching.

In their first trade Tuesday, the Dolphins sent wide receiver Isaiah Ford to the New England Patriots for a 2022 seventh-round pick.