Report: Godchaux Gone to New England

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Davon Godchaux reportedly has agreed to terms with the New England Patriots
Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux will not be returning to the Miami Dolphins after all.

The 2017 fifth-round pick has agreed to terms with the New England Patriots, according to NFL Network reporter Adam Schefter, citing agent Drew Rosenhaus.

The deal is believe to be for two years and worth $16 million, with $9 million in guarantees.

It has to be considered a very good deal for Godchaux, who missed the final 11 games of the 2020 season with a pectoral injury sustained in the 43-17 victory against the San Francisco 49ers.

Godchaux ended up starting 42 of 52 games for the Dolphins, including all 37 games he played the past three seasons.

Godchaux's time in Miami ended with 179 tackles and three sacks.

As we discussed earlier, the Dolphins likely would have considered bringing Godchaux back but not at the amount he got from the Patriots.

Rookie second-round pick Raekwon Davis took over for Godchaux in the middle of the defensive line after the injury and the Dolphins run defense played its best football in the second half of the season.

Based on Pro Football Focus' grades, Davis performed much better than Godchaux did in 2020.

As we discussed earlier in our in-depth look at the defensive options, Godchaux's departure doesn't necessarily mean the Dolphins now will be shopping for a run stuffer in free agency.

Godchaux's departure means that not one member of the Dolphins' draft class of 2017 remains with the team, unless Isaiah Ford re-signs with the Dolphins as a free agent.

The group that year included DE Charles Harris in Round 1, LB Raekwon McMillan in Round 2, CB Cordrea Tankersley in Round 3, G Isaac Asiata and Godchaux in Round 5, DT Vincent Taylor in Round 6 and Ford in Round 7.

Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux
