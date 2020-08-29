Would Moving McMillan Be a Mistake?

Linebacker Raekwon McMillan is ready to enter his fourth NFL season, but it might not be with the Miami Dolphins.

The team is shopping the 2017 second-round pick from Ohio State, according to a report by Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

The logic behind the move would be that McMillan simply isn't a great fit for the Dolphins' defensive scheme because of his deficiencies in pass defense.

McMillan actually had a very solid 2019 season after he spent a lot of 2018 working his way back from the knee injury that cost him his rookie season, as he finished with 72 tackles, three tackles for loss and one pass defensed.

But advanced stats had opposing quarterbacks compile a passer rating of 100.8 against him, which obviously is not ideal. And that still was better than his 2018 figure of 146.2.

Anyone who has watched the Dolphins doesn't need advanced stats to understand that McMillan isn't great in coverage.

The Dolphins also have a lot more depth at linebacker this year with the offseason additions of Elandon Roberts, who has looked great, Kyle Van Noy and Kamu Grugier-Hill.

McMillan is heading into the final year of his rookie contract and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason, so the Dolphins probably want to see if they can get something for him.

Given his limitations and his contract status, it's unrealistic to expect McMillan to land the Dolphins anything more than a third-day pick, but there could be some teams who might value a run-stopping linebacker.

The Dolphins have enough depth at linebacker that they easily could move McMillan and getting a draft pick in return would be a nice bonus.