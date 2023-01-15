Report: Dolphins Sticking With Tua as Starter in 2023

The next question with Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa will concern the team's long-term plays with him

Given Tua Tagovailoa's breakout 2022 season and an apparent positive medical update, the report from ESPN insider Adam Schefter that the Miami Dolphins are planning to move forward with him as their starting quarterback in 2023 shouldn't be surprising.

In his report, citing league sources, Schefter also indicated that Tagovailoa could be cleared to play this postseason should the Dolphins advance with what would be a big upset of the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

"Medical professionals also are confident that Tagovailoa should be able to resume his NFL career next season, if not sooner, sources said," Schefter wrote.

The report would seem to answer maybe the biggest question that had been hovering over the Dolphins, in light of Tagovailoa missing four games in the regular season because of two diagnosed concussions (and potentially a third in the first Buffalo game).

Tagovailoa will enter the fourth year of his rookie contract in 2023, which calls for a guaranteed salary of $9.6 million between his base salary, remainder of his signing bonus and roster bonus, per overthecap.com.

It's a ridiculously low amount for a high-end NFL quarterback, which Tua clearly was in 2022 when he led the league in passer rating with a 105.5 mark.

TUA TAGOVAILOA AND THE LONG-TERM QUESTION

The question with Tagovailoa now will become how the Dolphins proceed with him in terms of a long-range view, which becomes a bit complicated given Tua's long list of injuries and surgeries going back to his days at the University of Alabama.

Miami has to decide before early May whether they exercise his fifth-year option, which would pay him a guaranteed $22 million in 2024.

The Dolphins also now are eligible to sign Tagovailoa to a long-term extension, though his injury history probably makes this unlikely — particularly with the amount of guaranteed money that kind of contract would bring.

The Dolphins also could let Tagovailoa play the 2023 season under his rookie contract and then sign him to an extension during the 2024 offseason if he stays on the same upward track and alleviates the injury concerns, and they also would have the option of putting the franchise tag on him if they still weren't inclined to sign him to a long-term deal.

FORGET ABOUT TOM BRADY OR DEREK CARR

The report Sunday means we probably can now dismiss the idea of big-name quarterbacks like Tom Brady or Derek Carr joining the Dolphins because neither is going to settle for being a backup.

The Dolphins will have to find themselves a dependable backup in 2023 because Teddy Bridgewater didn't prove durable in his one season with Miami and the Dolphins really can't afford to have a quarterback with durability issues to back up their starter with durability issues.

While Skylar Thompson has shown interesting potential, it's clearly not ideal to have a rookie seventh-round pick who's your third quarterback having to start a playoff game — unless, of course, the team overall has Super Bowl talent like the San Francisco 49ers.

