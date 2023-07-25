Report: Dolphins Tried to Trade for Barkley

Dalvin Cook apparently isn't the only high-profile running back the Miami Dolphins have looked to acquire in 2023

The Miami Dolphins have been for a while considered one of the leading contenders to land the services of free agent Dalvin Cook, but a new report indicates they tried to acquire another high-profile running back in 2023.

The Dolphins made a trade offer to the New York Giants for Saquon Barkley in the offseason after he was franchise-tagged and negotiations on a long-term contract got off a bad start, according to a story in the New York Post citing league sources.

From the Post story: "The Giants turned down two offers called into them by teams who since have been shown to be in the market for other top running backs, including the Dolphins, league sources said."

The Dolphins also reportedly contacted the Minnesota Vikings to inquire about a trade for Cook in the offseason — long before Cook was released because of salary-cap considerations.

Barkley signed a one-year deal with the Giants on Tuesday reportedly worth $11 million with a $2 million signing bonus but didn't get the long-term, big-money deal he was seeking — a common refrain among running backs these days.

Cook said being properly compensated, along with his role on offense, was a factor in choosing his new team and said at his football camp over the weekend he was going to be "patient with the process."

THE DOLPHINS AND RUNNING BACKS

What's unclear about the Post story is the exact timing of the Dolphins' reported offer.

The Dolphins entered the offseason with all four running backs from their 2022 team with expiring contracts and they ended up re-signing all four — Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr., Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin.

The Giants placed the franchise tag on Barkley on March 7, and the Dolphins re-signed Ahmed on March 10, Mostert on March 14, and Wilson and Gaskin on March 16.

For good measure, the Dolphins added speedy running back De'Von Achane in the third round of the 2023 draft with their second of four selections.

The Dolphins running game ranked tied for 25th in yards per game last season, though it was 19th in yards per attempt.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said in the offseason that the issue with the running game wasn't so much the backs but rather injuries on the offensive line and a lack of commitment to sticking with the ground game, something he told Mostert he would change in 2023.