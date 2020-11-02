SI.com
Jakeem Just Keep Adding to Records

Alain Poupart

Sooner or later, you just know Jakeem Grant is going to take one to the house.

The Miami Dolphins speedster produced the first punt return for a touchdown in the NFL this season when he took one back 88 yards in the 28-17 victory against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

In the process, Grant set a couple of records.

The 88-yard touchdown is the longest punt return in franchise history, topping the previous mark of 87 set by Tom Vigorito in 1981 and later tied by Ted Ginn Jr. in 2007.

It was the longest punt return in the NFL since 2018 when Dwayne Harris of the Raiders had a 99-yard return and Tyreek Hill of the Chiefs had a 91-yard return.

This was Grant's third career punt return, putting him atop the Dolphins all-time list after he had been tied with Freddie Solomon, O.J. McDuffie and Vigorito.

“It means a lot," Grant said. "I feel like that’s just one stepping stone of Mount Everest and the season is not over and I can still continue to break that record, and that’s my goal. And I’m going to continue to try to break it each and every game, so I’m not done. I’m not finished.”

Grant also had two kickoff returns in his career, against the Tennessee Titans in the 2018 opener (that wouldn't end) and against the Buffalo Bills last season.

In fact, the only season in Grant's career, which began when he arrived as a sixth-round pick from Texas Tech in the 2016 NFL draft, when he didn't have a return for a touchdown was 2017.

His touchdown against the Rams came during a wild second-quarter sequence that saw the Dolphins score two touchdowns in 1:17 after Los Angeles had a second-and-goal from the Miami 9-yard line.

Grant never really got touched on his touchdown after he sprinted to the right, the one block that sprung him thrown by rookie first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene. Once Grant cut back away from the right sideline to evade punter Johnny Hekker, it was off to the races.

“Coach (Brian Flores) went into it; he told me that I was going to get an opportunity to field one in," Grant said. "We know that Hekker is a great punter, so it was only one opportunity that I got a chance at and made the most of it. Like all credit to my teammates that were on the unit. I don’t even think I got touched, so like I said, man, it’s all credit to them.”

Grant's previous long return had been 30, which he produced in the Dolphins' previous game against the New York Jets on Oct. 18.

Grant also had his longest kickoff return of the season against the Rams with a 45-yarder after he first bobbled the ball inside the 5-yard line.

Never one lacking for confidence, Grant kept talking about how he was one block away from breaking a long one.

Well, that time came against the Rams.

