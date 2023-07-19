Kader Kohou battled every day of last year’s training camp like his childhood dream depended on it.

The undrafted rookie cornerback from Texas A&M Commerce started at the bottom of the Miami Dolphins’ depth chart, made it to the 53-man roster because of his consistency, and eventually got elevated into a starting role because of numerous injuries.

No matter how he got there, Kohou personified what can happen for every rookie - not the just the draftees - if they put in the work, and are prepared when the opportunity presents itself.

Here’s a look at rookie the Dolphins are bringing to 2023 training camp, and projecting what they might contribute, and be facing this season.

Round 2: No. 51 – CB Cam Smith, South Carolina

The Dolphins typically don’t like to cross-train the rookie cornerbacks unless they envision their ideal position as the nickel spot, which was the case with Kohou last year. He spent most of his camp practices working inside, and subsequently inherited the starting nickel spot. Expect Smith, who has decent size and impressive speed, to begin his tenure with the Dolphins as a boundary cornerback, backing up Xavien Howard and Jalen Ramsey, who likely both won’t see anything more than limited snaps during training camp because of their age and value to the team. So in an ideal world Smith would be a core special teams player immediately, and the third boundary cornerback who gets into the game for a series or two on defense each week. To earn that spot, he’ll need to beat out Noah Igbinoghene, Keion Crossen, Byrce Thompson and Justin Bethel.

Round 3: No. 84 – RB Devon Achane, Texas A&M

Head coach Mike McDaniel’s obsession with Achane’s 4.32 speed hints that he could have a special package of plays carved out for him each week, if he can pick up the playbook quickly. Maybe these are plays where McDaniel would also utilize Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Raheem Mostert, considering those three are among the team’s fastest players. Maybe those plays are unique to Achane. Only time, the durability of all the backs, Achane’s intellect, and McDaniel’s creativity will determine that. My biggest concern about Achane is whether he can pass-protect adequately enough to be used as a third-down back. That, and whether he’s Miami’s kickoff returner, or a gunner, could be what determines if he’s game-day active or not.

Round 6: No. 197 – TE Elijah Higgins, Stanford

The Dolphins will give Higgins an opportunity to replace Mike Gesicki as the pass-catching specialist, flex weapon in the tight end room. To earn Gesicki's old role, the former Stanford receiver, who is being converted into a tight end, would need to beat out Eric Saubert, Tyler Kroft and Tanner Conner, another receiver convert, during training camp. But Higgins realistically is battling for the third or fourth tight end spot on the 53-man roster, and to secure it he’ll likely need to become a reliable special teams contributor.

Round 7: No. 238 – Offensive lineman Ryan Hayes, Michigan

Hayes has the size, athleticism and movement skills needed to play guard in the NFL, and based on what we saw during OTAs and minicamp it might benefit him to make that move inside early. It’s either that or beat out Cedric Ogbuehi, Geron Christian, Kendall Lamm and Kion Smith for one of the backup tackle spots. Because Hayes plays with a nice competitive drive and has some nastiness to his game, the Dolphins might benefit from giving him a season to develop.

Undrafted rookie - LB Aubrey Miller, Jackson State

Miller, a Missouri transfer, shined in his two seasons at Jackson State, where he earned SWAC Defensive Player of the Year recognition by leading the Tigers with 117 tackles (11 for loss with 6.5 sacks) and five forced fumbles in 13 games last season. Miller plays with vision and anticipation, which is why this outside linebacker in college likely will be moved inside in the NFL. He needs to prove his instincts will allow him to overcome his limited size (6 feet, 230 pounds). At the moment Channing Tindall and Duke Riley are his only competition for the role as David Long Jr. and Jerome Baker’s primary backups because fellow undrafted rookie Zeke Vandenburgh was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday after reporting to camp with an undisclosed injury.

Undrafted rookie - C Alama Uluave, San Diego State

Uluave, a two-year college starter who plays with a nasty temperament, likely didn’t get drafted because he’s a bit undersized at 6-2, 300. But if Uluave could show off his movement skills early and develop some chemistry with the backup quarterbacks he could push Dan Feeney for the backup center role, or possibly a practice squad spot. His biggest competition will be the field of other centers who will be released in late August.

Undrafted rookie - DT Brandon Pili, USC

Pili’s USC career was interrupted many times by injuries, which explains why he spent six seasons with the Trojans. The Dolphins are hopeful that the 6-4, 330-pounder, to whom the team guaranteed $100,000, will showcase the athleticism and power needed to be viewed as a developmental nose tackle. Miami needs someone to groom as the backup and potential replacement for Raekwon Davis, who is playing on the final year of his rookie deal. Pili will need to prove he’s worth that type of investment by suffocating the run when he’s on the field with the second- and third-team defense.

Undrafted rookie - P Michael Turk, Oklahoma

The Dolphins guaranteed all of Jake Bailey’s $1.1 million contract, which means Turk, who averaged 47.2 yards per punt during his college career, would have to drastically outperform Bailey, a former Pro Bowl selection, to unseat him. But the rule of thumb is that if the battle is close, go with the youngster because he potentially has more upside, and the Dolphins have him locked up contractually for at least the next three seasons. However, Miami could develop Turk on the practice squad if he’s deemed worthy.

Other rookies in units worth paying attention to….

Receivers Daewood Davis and Chris Coleman — Most camps there's one rookie who will gain the third-string quarterback's confidence and become his go-to target for the third-team offense. Last year Braylon Sanders was that player, and Miami stashed him on the practice squad for a full season. Davis and Coleman have an opportunity to create that future for themselves.

Safeties Bennett Williams and Keidron Smith — These safeties likely are competing for a spot on the practice squad unless someone balls during camp, becoming the next Verone McKinley III, who made it to the 53-man roster after initially spending a few weeks on the practice squad.

Offensive linemen James Tunstall — The Dolphins can’t, and shouldn’t be picky about which offensive lineman can help this unit become more consistent. The field is wide open, and may the best bodyguard for Tua Tagovailoa prevail.

Pass rushers Mitchell Agude, Garrett Nelson and Randy Charlton — An NFL team can never have enough pass rushers, so it will be interesting to monitor the transition all three of these rookies have to the NFL. Agude was a top standout during OTAs and minicamp, but that was work without pads. We’ll see if he continues to make flash plays when the pads go on.