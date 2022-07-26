The Dolphins Roster and Contract Status

Breaking down every player on the Miami Dolphins' 90-man roster — the team has one opening — with how and when they joined the team and their contract status, with a hat tip to overthecap.com.

QUARTERBACK (3)

Tua Tagovailoa — First-round pick (5th overall) in 2020, signed through 2023, team has until May 2023 to decide whether to pick up the fifth-year option for 2024

Teddy Bridgewater — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from Denver) in 2022, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023

Skylar Thompson — Seventh-round pick in 2022, signed through 2025, UFA in 2025

RUNNING BACK (10)

Raheem Mostert — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from San Francisco) in 2022, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023

Chase Edmonds — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from Arizona) in 2022, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

Sony Michel — Signed as a free agent in 2022, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023

Myles Gaskin — Seventh-round pick in 2019, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023

Salvon Ahmed — Re-signed as an exclusive-rights free agent in 2022, signed through 2022, RFA in 2023

FB Alec Ingold — Signed as a free agent in 2022, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

FB John Lovett — Signed as a free agent in 2022, signed through 2022, RFA in 2023

Gerrid Doaks — Signed as a free agent in 2022 (drafted in 2021 but then released), signed through ERFA in 2023

ZaQuandre White — Signed as a rookie free agent in 2022, signed through 2024, RFA in 2025

WIDE RECEIVER (11)

Tyreek Hill — Acquired in a trade with Kansas City in 2022, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027

Jaylen Waddle — First-round pick (6th overall) in 2021, signed through 2024, team has until May 2024 to decide whether to pick up the fifth-year option for 2025

Cedrick Wilson Jr. — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from Dallas) in 2022, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

Trent Sherfield — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from San Francisco) in 2022, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

Preston Williams — Re-signed as a non-tendered restricted free agent in 2022, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023

Lynn Bowden Jr. — Acquired in a trade with the Raiders in 2020, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

Erik Ezukanma — Fourth-round pick in 2022, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

DeVonte Dedmon — Signed as a free agent in 2022, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

River Cracraft — Signed as a free agent in 2022, signed through 2022, RFA in 2023

Cody Core — Signed as a free agent in 2022, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023

Braylon Sanders — Signed as a rookie free agent in 2022, signed through 2024, RFA in 2025

TIGHT END (6)

Mike Gesicki — Signed franchise tag in 2022, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023

Durham Smythe — Re-signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2022, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

Adam Shaheen — Acquired in a trade with Chicago in 2020, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023

Cethan Carter — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from Cincinnati), signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

Hunter Long — Third-round pick in 2021, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

Tanner Conner — Signed as a rookie free agent in 2022, signed through 2024, RFA in 2025

OFFENSIVE LINE (15)

C/G Michael Deiter — Third-round pick in 2019, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023

G Robert Jones — Signed as a rookie free agent in 2021, signed through 2023, RFA in 2024

G Solomon Kindley — Fourth-round pick in 2020, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

G/T Robert Hunt — Second-round pick in 2020, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

G/T Austin Jackson — First-round pick (18th overall) in 2020, signed through 2023, team has until May 2023 to decide whether to pick up the fifth-year option for 2024

OL Connor Williams — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from Dallas) in 2022, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

T Terron Armstead — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from Dallas) in 2022, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027

T Larnel Coleman — Seventh-round pick in 2021, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

G/T Liam Eichenberg — Second-round pick in 2021, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

T Greg Little — Acquired in a trade from Carolina in 2021, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023

T Adam Pankey — Signed as a free agent in 2022, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023

T Kion Smith — Signed as a free agent in 2022, signed through 2023, ERFA in 2024

T Kellen Diesch — Signed as a rookie free agent in 2022, signed through 2024, RFA in 2025

G Blaise Andries — Signed as a rookie free agent in 2022, signed through 2024, RFA in 2025

G/C Cole Banwart — Signed as a rookie free agent in 2022, signed through 2024, RFA in 2025

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (9)

Emmanuel Ogbah — Re-signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2022, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

Adam Butler — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from New England) in 2021, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023

Raekwon Davis — Second-round pick in 2020, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

John Jenkins — Re-signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2022, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023

Benito Jones — Re-signed as a free agent in 2022, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023

Zach Sieler — Signed a three-year contract extension in 2020, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023

DT Christian Wilkins — First-round pick (13th overall) in 2019, signed through 2023 after the team picked up his fifth-year option, UFA in 2024

DL Ben Stille — Signed as a rookie free agent in 2022, signed through 2024, RFA in 2025

DE Jordan Williams — Signed as a rookie free agent in 2022, signed through 2024, RFA in 2025

LINEBACKERS (14)

Darius Hodge — Claimed off waivers from Cincinnati in 2021, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

Jaelan Phillips — First-round pick (18th overall) in 2021, signed through 2024, team has until May 2024 to decide whether to pick up the fifth-year option for 2025

Brennan Scarlett — Re-signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2022, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023

Andrew Van Ginkel — Fifth-round pick in 2019, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023

Jerome Baker — Signed a three-year contract extension in 2021, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

Sam Eguavoen — Re-signed as a free agent in 2022, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023

Calvin Munson — Claimed off waivers from New England in 2021, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023

Duke Riley — Re-signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2022, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023

Elandon Roberts — Re-signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2022, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023

Channing Tindall — Third-round pick in 2022, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

Cameron Goode — Seventh-round pick in 2022, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

Porter Gustin — Signed as a free agent in 2022, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023

Melvin Ingram III — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from Kansas City) in 2022, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023

Deandre Johnson — Signed as a rookie free agent in 2022, signed through 2024, RFA in 2025

DEFENSIVE BACKS (17)

CB Xavien Howard — Signed a three-year contract extension in 2022, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027

CB Noah Igbinoghene — First-round pick (30th overall) in 2020, signed through 2023, team has until May 2023 to decide whether to pick up the fifth-year option for 2024

CB Byron Jones — Signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2020, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

CB Nik Needham — Re-signed as a restricted free agent in 2022, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023

CB Trill Williams — Claimed off waivers from New Orleans in 2021, signed through 2023, RFA in 2024

DB Elijah Campbell — Claimed off waivers from New Orleans in 2021, signed through 2022, RFA in 2023

DB Keion Crossen — Signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2022, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

DB D'Angelo Ross — Signed as a free agent in 2022, signed through 2022, ERFA in 2023

DB Quincy Wilson — Signed as a free agent in 2022, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023

S Clayton Fejedelem — Signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2020, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023

S Jevon Holland — Second-round pick in 2021, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

S Brandon Jones — Third-round pick in 2020, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

S Sheldrick Redwine — Re-signed as a free agent in 2022, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023

S Eric Rowe — Signed a three-year contract extension in 2019, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023

CB Elijah Hamilton — Signed as a rookie free agent in 2022, signed through 2024, RFA in 2025

CB Kader Kohou — Signed as a rookie free agent in 2022, signed through 2024, RFA in 2025

S Verone McKinley III — Signed as a rookie free agent in 2022, signed through 2024, RFA in 2025

SPECIALISTS (4)

K Jason Sanders — Signed a five-year contract extension in 2021, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027

P Thomas Morstead — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from New Orleans), signed through 2022, UFA in 2023

P Tommy Heatherly — Signed as a rookie free agent in 2022, signed through 2024, RFA in 2025

LS Blake Ferguson — Sixth-round pick in 2020, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

DOLPHINS PLAYERS SELECTED TO BE UFAS IN 2023

Offense

QB Teddy Bridgewater, RB Raheem Mostert, RB Sony Michel, RB Myles Gaskin, WR Preston Williams, WR Cody Core, TE Mike Gesicki, TE Adam Shaheen, G/C Michael Deiter, T Greg Little, G/T Adam Pankey

Defense/Specialists

DL Adam Butler, DT John Jenkins, DT Benito Jones, DT Zach Sieler, LB Brennan Scarlett, LB Andrew Van Ginkel, LB Sam Eguavoen, LB Calvin Munson, LB Duke Riley, LB Elandon Roberts, LB Porter Gustin, LB Melvin Ingram III, CB Nik Needham, CB Quincy Wilson, S Clayton Fejedelem, S Sheldrick Redwine, S Eric Rowe, P Thomas Morstead