The Dolphins Roster and Contract Status
Breaking down every player on the Miami Dolphins' 90-man roster — the team has one opening — with how and when they joined the team and their contract status, with a hat tip to overthecap.com.
QUARTERBACK (3)
Tua Tagovailoa — First-round pick (5th overall) in 2020, signed through 2023, team has until May 2023 to decide whether to pick up the fifth-year option for 2024
Teddy Bridgewater — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from Denver) in 2022, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023
Skylar Thompson — Seventh-round pick in 2022, signed through 2025, UFA in 2025
RUNNING BACK (10)
Raheem Mostert — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from San Francisco) in 2022, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023
Chase Edmonds — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from Arizona) in 2022, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024
Sony Michel — Signed as a free agent in 2022, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023
Myles Gaskin — Seventh-round pick in 2019, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023
Salvon Ahmed — Re-signed as an exclusive-rights free agent in 2022, signed through 2022, RFA in 2023
FB Alec Ingold — Signed as a free agent in 2022, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024
FB John Lovett — Signed as a free agent in 2022, signed through 2022, RFA in 2023
Gerrid Doaks — Signed as a free agent in 2022 (drafted in 2021 but then released), signed through ERFA in 2023
ZaQuandre White — Signed as a rookie free agent in 2022, signed through 2024, RFA in 2025
WIDE RECEIVER (11)
Tyreek Hill — Acquired in a trade with Kansas City in 2022, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027
Jaylen Waddle — First-round pick (6th overall) in 2021, signed through 2024, team has until May 2024 to decide whether to pick up the fifth-year option for 2025
Cedrick Wilson Jr. — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from Dallas) in 2022, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025
Trent Sherfield — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from San Francisco) in 2022, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025
Preston Williams — Re-signed as a non-tendered restricted free agent in 2022, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023
Lynn Bowden Jr. — Acquired in a trade with the Raiders in 2020, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024
Erik Ezukanma — Fourth-round pick in 2022, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026
DeVonte Dedmon — Signed as a free agent in 2022, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025
River Cracraft — Signed as a free agent in 2022, signed through 2022, RFA in 2023
Cody Core — Signed as a free agent in 2022, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023
Braylon Sanders — Signed as a rookie free agent in 2022, signed through 2024, RFA in 2025
TIGHT END (6)
Mike Gesicki — Signed franchise tag in 2022, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023
Durham Smythe — Re-signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2022, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024
Adam Shaheen — Acquired in a trade with Chicago in 2020, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023
Cethan Carter — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from Cincinnati), signed through 2023, UFA in 2024
Hunter Long — Third-round pick in 2021, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025
Tanner Conner — Signed as a rookie free agent in 2022, signed through 2024, RFA in 2025
OFFENSIVE LINE (15)
C/G Michael Deiter — Third-round pick in 2019, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023
G Robert Jones — Signed as a rookie free agent in 2021, signed through 2023, RFA in 2024
G Solomon Kindley — Fourth-round pick in 2020, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024
G/T Robert Hunt — Second-round pick in 2020, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024
G/T Austin Jackson — First-round pick (18th overall) in 2020, signed through 2023, team has until May 2023 to decide whether to pick up the fifth-year option for 2024
OL Connor Williams — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from Dallas) in 2022, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024
T Terron Armstead — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from Dallas) in 2022, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027
T Larnel Coleman — Seventh-round pick in 2021, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025
G/T Liam Eichenberg — Second-round pick in 2021, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025
T Greg Little — Acquired in a trade from Carolina in 2021, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023
T Adam Pankey — Signed as a free agent in 2022, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023
T Kion Smith — Signed as a free agent in 2022, signed through 2023, ERFA in 2024
T Kellen Diesch — Signed as a rookie free agent in 2022, signed through 2024, RFA in 2025
G Blaise Andries — Signed as a rookie free agent in 2022, signed through 2024, RFA in 2025
G/C Cole Banwart — Signed as a rookie free agent in 2022, signed through 2024, RFA in 2025
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (9)
Emmanuel Ogbah — Re-signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2022, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026
Adam Butler — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from New England) in 2021, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023
Raekwon Davis — Second-round pick in 2020, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024
John Jenkins — Re-signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2022, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023
Benito Jones — Re-signed as a free agent in 2022, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023
Zach Sieler — Signed a three-year contract extension in 2020, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023
DT Christian Wilkins — First-round pick (13th overall) in 2019, signed through 2023 after the team picked up his fifth-year option, UFA in 2024
DL Ben Stille — Signed as a rookie free agent in 2022, signed through 2024, RFA in 2025
DE Jordan Williams — Signed as a rookie free agent in 2022, signed through 2024, RFA in 2025
LINEBACKERS (14)
Darius Hodge — Claimed off waivers from Cincinnati in 2021, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024
Jaelan Phillips — First-round pick (18th overall) in 2021, signed through 2024, team has until May 2024 to decide whether to pick up the fifth-year option for 2025
Brennan Scarlett — Re-signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2022, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023
Andrew Van Ginkel — Fifth-round pick in 2019, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023
Jerome Baker — Signed a three-year contract extension in 2021, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025
Sam Eguavoen — Re-signed as a free agent in 2022, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023
Calvin Munson — Claimed off waivers from New England in 2021, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023
Duke Riley — Re-signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2022, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023
Elandon Roberts — Re-signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2022, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023
Channing Tindall — Third-round pick in 2022, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026
Cameron Goode — Seventh-round pick in 2022, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026
Porter Gustin — Signed as a free agent in 2022, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023
Melvin Ingram III — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from Kansas City) in 2022, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023
Deandre Johnson — Signed as a rookie free agent in 2022, signed through 2024, RFA in 2025
DEFENSIVE BACKS (17)
CB Xavien Howard — Signed a three-year contract extension in 2022, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027
CB Noah Igbinoghene — First-round pick (30th overall) in 2020, signed through 2023, team has until May 2023 to decide whether to pick up the fifth-year option for 2024
CB Byron Jones — Signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2020, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025
CB Nik Needham — Re-signed as a restricted free agent in 2022, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023
CB Trill Williams — Claimed off waivers from New Orleans in 2021, signed through 2023, RFA in 2024
DB Elijah Campbell — Claimed off waivers from New Orleans in 2021, signed through 2022, RFA in 2023
DB Keion Crossen — Signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2022, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025
DB D'Angelo Ross — Signed as a free agent in 2022, signed through 2022, ERFA in 2023
DB Quincy Wilson — Signed as a free agent in 2022, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023
S Clayton Fejedelem — Signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2020, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023
S Jevon Holland — Second-round pick in 2021, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025
S Brandon Jones — Third-round pick in 2020, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024
S Sheldrick Redwine — Re-signed as a free agent in 2022, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023
S Eric Rowe — Signed a three-year contract extension in 2019, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023
CB Elijah Hamilton — Signed as a rookie free agent in 2022, signed through 2024, RFA in 2025
CB Kader Kohou — Signed as a rookie free agent in 2022, signed through 2024, RFA in 2025
S Verone McKinley III — Signed as a rookie free agent in 2022, signed through 2024, RFA in 2025
SPECIALISTS (4)
K Jason Sanders — Signed a five-year contract extension in 2021, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027
P Thomas Morstead — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from New Orleans), signed through 2022, UFA in 2023
P Tommy Heatherly — Signed as a rookie free agent in 2022, signed through 2024, RFA in 2025
LS Blake Ferguson — Sixth-round pick in 2020, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024
DOLPHINS PLAYERS SELECTED TO BE UFAS IN 2023
Offense
QB Teddy Bridgewater, RB Raheem Mostert, RB Sony Michel, RB Myles Gaskin, WR Preston Williams, WR Cody Core, TE Mike Gesicki, TE Adam Shaheen, G/C Michael Deiter, T Greg Little, G/T Adam Pankey
Defense/Specialists
DL Adam Butler, DT John Jenkins, DT Benito Jones, DT Zach Sieler, LB Brennan Scarlett, LB Andrew Van Ginkel, LB Sam Eguavoen, LB Calvin Munson, LB Duke Riley, LB Elandon Roberts, LB Porter Gustin, LB Melvin Ingram III, CB Nik Needham, CB Quincy Wilson, S Clayton Fejedelem, S Sheldrick Redwine, S Eric Rowe, P Thomas Morstead