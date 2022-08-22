Dolphins Roster Projection 3.0: Tough Calls at Running Back, Wide Receiver, and More

On the eve of the second of three rounds of player cuts, this time to 80 players, there's probably more clarity when it comes to trying to project the Miami Dolphins' initial 53-man roster (there's no such thing as a final roster).

But that certainly doesn't mean there won't be some tough calls to make, and probably some surprising moves between now and Aug. 30 when the final round of cuts arrives.

Here then is our best updated guess, following the 15-13 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second preseason game, as to what that initial Dolphins 53-man roster will look like next week.

QUARTERBACK

Currently on the roster: Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater, Skylar Thompson

Analysis: We made the point in the last roster projection that Skylar Thompson probably clinched a spot on the 53-man roster with his performance against Tampa Bay in the preseason opener. Well, he was even better against the Raiders. This should be a slam dunk, though we also need to understand there should be no question about the pecking order of Tua, Bridgewater and Thompson here.

The 53-man roster projection (3): Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater, Skylar Thompson

Changes from latest roster projection: Skylar Thompson in

RUNNING BACK

Currently on the roster: Raheem Mostert, Chase Edmonds, Sony Michel, Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed, FB Alec Ingold, FB John Lovett, Gerrid Doaks, ZaQuandre White

Analysis: After watching practice all summer and the first two preseason games, we've come to the conclusion that we should no longer automatically put Michel on the 53-man roster because of his name. In fact, we're thinking the most likely course of action now will be keeping three halfback on the active roster plus one or two more on the practice squad. This also is a position where we could see a trade.

The 53-man roster projection (4): Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, Myles Gaskin, FB Alec Ingold

Changes from latest roster projection: Sony Michel out

WIDE RECEIVER

Currently on the roster: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Trent Sherfield, Preston Williams, Lynn Bowden Jr., Erik Ezukanma, River Cracraft, Mohamed Sanu, Braylon Sanders

Analysis: Nothing has changed here in terms of the big picture, which means the battle at this decision will come down to whether anybody can snatch a sixth spot because the first five look borderline locked in. Hill, Waddle and Wilson are locks, Ezukanma will make the team as a rookie fourth-round pick (he had it made even before his huge game against the Raiders) and Sherfield has experience as a gunner and has experience with Mike McDaniel from their time in San Francisco. From this vantage point, the battle for a potential sixth spot still would be between Bowden and Cracraft, even after Preston Williams' solid outing against the Raiders. Bowden had another good punt return against Las Vegas, but he did drop the only pass thrown his way (even if it was a bit low). This is another position where we could see a trade involving the Dolphins moving out a player.

The 53-man roster projection (6): Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Trent Sherfield, Erik Ezukanma, Lynn Bowden Jr.

Changes from latest roster projection: None

TIGHT END

Currently on the roster: Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe, Cethan Carter, Hunter Long, Tanner Conner

Analysis: The Dolphins got one move made when they put Adam Shaheen on IR after his voided trade to Houston, and it probably wouldn't shock anyone if the Dolphins ended up trading Mike Gesicki if they got a legitimate offer for him this summer. Tanner Conner looked like he was making a push for a roster spot, but that was sidetracked by a knee injury that cost him valuable practice time last week.

The 53-man roster projection: (4) Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe, Hunter Long, Cethan Carter

Changes from latest roster projection: None

OFFENSIVE LINE

Currently on the roster: C/G Michael Deiter, G Robert Jones, G Solomon Kindley, G/T Robert Hunt, G/T Austin Jackson, OL Connor Williams, T Terron Armstead, T Larnel Coleman, G/T Liam Eichenberg, T Greg Little, T Adam Pankey, T Kion Smith, T Kellen Diesch, T Blaise Andries

Analysis: Unlike RB and WR, if we see a trade here, it will involve the Dolphins bringing someone in because the only backup tackle with NFL regular season experience is Greg Little, and he has yet to play in the preseason because of an undisclosed injury. For projection purposes, we've now got 2021 seventh-round pick Larnel Coleman taking over for Little as the final lineman on the roster, but that's a shaky prediction at best. We also could see the Dolphins keeping a ninth offensive lineman, and in that case it would be Robert Jones as the heavy favorite for that spot.

The 53-man roster projection (8): Terron Armstead, Connor Williams, Robert Hunt, Austin Jackson, Liam Eichenberg, Michael Deiter, Solomon Kindley, Larnel Coleman

Changes from latest roster projection: Larnel Coleman in; Greg Little out

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

Currently on the roster: DE Emmanuel Ogbah, DT Raekwon Davis, DT John Jenkins, DT Benito Jones, DT Zach Sieler, DT Christian Wilkins, DL Ben Stille, DT Niles Scott

Analysis: OK, let's first discuss the semantics here as the Dolphins no longer are listing edge defender Porter Gustin as a defensive end but instead as a linebacker, which automatically will change our projection here. The first five at this position always were solid, but we've seen enough of Ben Stille to think he's got a legitimate chance of making the 53-man roster as a rookie free agent.

The 53-man roster projection (6): Raekwon Davis, Christian Wilkins, Zach Sieler, Emmanuel Ogbah, John Jenkins, Ben Stille

Changes from latest roster projection: Ben Stille in; Porter Gustin out (no longer listed as defensive end)

LINEBACKERS

Currently on the roster: Darius Hodge, Jaelan Phillips, Brennan Scarlett, Andrew Van Ginkel, Jerome Baker, Sam Eguavoen, Calvin Munson, Duke Riley, Elandon Roberts, Channing Tindall, Cameron Goode, Melvin Ingram III, Deandre Johnson, Porter Gustin

Analysis: This already was going to be a major battle for the final spots on the roster, but becomes even more so by adding Gustin to the mix. Given his production in practice and in the preseason game, there's no way to justify not having him on the 53, regardless of what you want to call him. As is the case at other positions, the big question here will come down to how many the Dolphins keep, and the last man out (or in) here should be Hodge, who was very quiet against the Raiders after a big camp and a big preseason opener.

The 53-man roster projection (9): Jaelan Phillips, Andrew Van Ginkel, Jerome Baker, Elandon Roberts, Channing Tindall, Melvin Ingram III, Porter Gustin, Cameron Goode, Duke Riley

Changes from latest roster projection: Porter Gustin in; Darius Hodge out

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Currently on the roster: CB Xavien Howard, CB Noah Igbinoghene, CB Byron Jones, CB Nik Needham, DB Elijah Campbell, DB Keion Crossen, DB D'Angelo Ross, DB Quincy Wilson, S Clayton Fejedelem, S Jevon Holland, S Brandon Jones, S Sheldrick Redwine, S Eric Rowe, CB Elijah Hamilton, CB Kader Kohou, S Verone McKinley III, CB Mackensie Alexander

Analysis: This position already was going to be difficult to predict, and that was before the veteran Alexander was added to the mix and before the rookie free agent Kohou had another solid outing against the Raiders. The Dolphins are going to have tough decisions to make here with players like Clayton Fejedelem, along with Alexander and Kohou. Also keep in mind that Byron Jones remains on PUP, and if ends up starting the regular season on that list he now will have to miss only four games instead of six as was the case in previous years.

The 53-man roster projection (10): Xavien Howard, Byron Jones, Brandon Jones, Jevon Holland, Noah Igbinoghene, Keion Crossen, Eric Rowe, Nik Needham, Elijah Campbell, Mackensie Alexander

Changes from latest roster projection: Mackensie Alexander in

SPECIALISTS

Currently on the roster: K Jason Sanders, P Thomas Morstead, P Sterling Hofrichter, LS Blake Ferguson, KR DeVonte Dedmon

Analysis: Whatever chances Hofrichter had of unseating the veteran Morstead probably disappeared with his 28-yard punt out of bounds (giving the Raiders the ball near midfield) on his only attempt last Saturday night.

The 53-man roster projection (3): K Jason Sanders, P Thomas Morstead, LS Blake Ferguson

Changes from first roster projection: None