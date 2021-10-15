    • October 15, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsGame DayGM ReportAll Dolphins+SI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Parker, Howard Out of Jaguars Game

    Cornerback Xavien Howard and wide receiver DeVante Parker missed practice all week for the Miami Dolphins
    Author:
    Publish date:

    The Miami Dolphins will have quarterback Tua Tagovailoa back in the lineup when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, but they won't have a key player on offense and defense.

    Cornerback Xavien Howard and wide receiver DeVante Parker each was ruled out Friday when the team released its final injury report of the week.

    Neither practiced all week, so this shouldn't come as much of a surprise.

    It will be the second consecutive game Parker has missed; he was downgraded from questionable to out last Sunday morning before the Dolphins faced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

    Parker has been dealing with a hamstring injury lately, on top of a shoulder injury that's had him on the injury report all season but never kept him out of action.

    As for Howard, this will be the first game he's missed since he ended the 2019 season on injured reserve with a knee injury. Howard was able to play last Sunday despite sustaining a groin injury in practice the previous Thursday, though he had a tough time trying to cover Antonio Brown.

    The most logical option to replace Howard in the starting lineup would seem to be Nik Needham, though he'd done some good work in the slot and would have to be moved from there, with Justin Coleman retaking that spot.

    Other options would include moving Jason McCourty from safety or maybe even giving 2020 first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene a shot, even though that seems unlikely considering he hasn't played a down on defense so far this season.

    The Dolphins also ruled four players as questionable Friday, including quarterback Jacoby Brissett (hamstring) and the other starting cornerback Byron Jones (Achilles).

    Brissett's absence wouldn't be significant because Reid Sinnett can serve as the backup for Tua Tagovailoa, but Jones sitting out clearly could create a problem.

    Also listed as questionable were tight end Adam Shaheen (knee) and wide receiver Preston Williams, who sustained a groin injury in practice Thursday.

    All four of the players listed as questionable were listed as limited participants in practice Friday.

    Jacksonville announced Thursday that starting linebacker Myles Jack (back) and offensive lineman Rashaad Connor (ankle) would not make the trip to London, and on Friday they listed CB Tyson Campbell (toe) DL Roy Robertson-Harris (ankle) as questionable.

    Jack is the Jaguars' best defensive player; Campbell, the first pick of the second round of the 2021 NFL draft, started three consecutive games before missing the game against Tennessee last weekend.

    Xavien Howard
    News

    Parker, Howard Out of Jaguars Game

    38 seconds ago
    JA003_Miami_Dolphins_Camp_Brian Flores
    News

    Brian Flores October 15 Takeaways

    4 hours ago
    Preston Williams
    News

    As the Wide Receivers Turn

    4 hours ago
    Xavien Howard
    News

    Dolphins Mailbag: What's Going on with the Defense? Where Has the Big Plan Failed?

    21 hours ago
    DeVante Parker
    News

    The First Dolphins Week 6 Injury Report ... And What It Means

    Oct 14, 2021
    Tua Tagovailoa
    News

    Tua on Track ... And All That Entails

    Oct 13, 2021
    Xavien Howard
    News

    Dolphins 2021 Week 5 Snap Counts ... And What They Mean

    Oct 11, 2021
    Jakeem Grant
    News

    The Five Biggest Dolphins Stories of the Week

    Oct 9, 2021