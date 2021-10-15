Parker, Howard Out of Jaguars Game

Cornerback Xavien Howard and wide receiver DeVante Parker missed practice all week for the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins will have quarterback Tua Tagovailoa back in the lineup when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, but they won't have a key player on offense and defense.

Cornerback Xavien Howard and wide receiver DeVante Parker each was ruled out Friday when the team released its final injury report of the week.

Neither practiced all week, so this shouldn't come as much of a surprise.

It will be the second consecutive game Parker has missed; he was downgraded from questionable to out last Sunday morning before the Dolphins faced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

Parker has been dealing with a hamstring injury lately, on top of a shoulder injury that's had him on the injury report all season but never kept him out of action.

As for Howard, this will be the first game he's missed since he ended the 2019 season on injured reserve with a knee injury. Howard was able to play last Sunday despite sustaining a groin injury in practice the previous Thursday, though he had a tough time trying to cover Antonio Brown.

The most logical option to replace Howard in the starting lineup would seem to be Nik Needham, though he'd done some good work in the slot and would have to be moved from there, with Justin Coleman retaking that spot.

Other options would include moving Jason McCourty from safety or maybe even giving 2020 first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene a shot, even though that seems unlikely considering he hasn't played a down on defense so far this season.

The Dolphins also ruled four players as questionable Friday, including quarterback Jacoby Brissett (hamstring) and the other starting cornerback Byron Jones (Achilles).

Brissett's absence wouldn't be significant because Reid Sinnett can serve as the backup for Tua Tagovailoa, but Jones sitting out clearly could create a problem.

Also listed as questionable were tight end Adam Shaheen (knee) and wide receiver Preston Williams, who sustained a groin injury in practice Thursday.

All four of the players listed as questionable were listed as limited participants in practice Friday.

Jacksonville announced Thursday that starting linebacker Myles Jack (back) and offensive lineman Rashaad Connor (ankle) would not make the trip to London, and on Friday they listed CB Tyson Campbell (toe) DL Roy Robertson-Harris (ankle) as questionable.

Jack is the Jaguars' best defensive player; Campbell, the first pick of the second round of the 2021 NFL draft, started three consecutive games before missing the game against Tennessee last weekend.