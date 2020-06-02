AllDolphins
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Eagles' Pain is Dolphins' Gain

Alain Poupart

One of the key players the Miami Dolphins acquired in free agency in the offseason was running back Jordan Howard, who has done nothing but produce in the NFL.

It was that way during his three seasons with the Chicago Bears and again in his one year with the Philadelphia Eagles after they acquired him for a sixth-round pick in March 2019.

Howard was a full-time starter for the Bears before he started four of his games with the Eagles last year, and his role in Miami isn't fully determined yet.

What's clear is that he'll play a big role in the offense along with fellow running back Matt Breida, who was acquired from the San Francisco 49ers for a fifth-round pick.

Howard will provide the physical presence in the running game, while Breida is the speed back.

The Dolphins signed Howard to a two-year contract worth $9.75 million with almost $5 million guaranteed, according to overthecap.com, but the deal is structured in a way that the team easily could walk away from the contract next spring.

The price was more than the Eagles were willing to pay, but here's the catch: Seems the Eagles might be having second thoughts about not stepping up to keep Howard.

"Just months after the season ended, however, the wonder is why Philly let him walk away in free agency," EagleMaven publisher Ed Kracz said. "Howard was the thunder in the Eagles’ backfield, the lightning to rookie Miles Sanders. A bull between the tackles who rarely went down on first contact, Howard never topped 100 yards in any of the 10 games he played, but it was a season that was cut short after a shoulder injury kept him sidelined for the final six weeks.

"Still, he was a valuable contributor for the Eagles offense, averaging 4.4 yards per carry on 119 runs. He was also the team’s touchdown leader, finishing with six rushing and one receiving despite missing six games. Howard had 525 yards on the ground and another 69 in the air to go along with those seven touchdowns. He is still just 25 years old, so the future continues to look promising and should benefit the Dolphins’ backfield immensely."

Howard was signed about a month before the Dolphins acquired Breida, and he said back in March he had not been given any kind of assurances as far as role or playing time.

The logic says, though, that Howard will have a significant role.

"I’m just trying to come in here and do whatever role," Howard said. "I’m never scared of competition. Competition makes everyone better, so I embrace competition.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dolphins Sign Another Draft Pick

The Miami Dolphins resumed signing their draft picks, leaving only tackle Austin Jackson, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene and tackle Robert Hunt as unsigned rookies

Alain Poupart

Is Zach Thomas the Hall of Fame's Biggest Snub?

Former Miami Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas became a Hall of Fame finalist this year, but there's strong sentiment his bust should be in Canton already

Alain Poupart

by

winthrop264

Parker's strong statement and Blackout Tuesday

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker addressed the current national crisis with a strong social media statement, and he and many teammates took part in Blackout Tuesday

Alain Poupart

New Dolphins safety joins peaceful protest

New Miami Dolphins safety Kavon Frazier took part in a peaceful protest in San Francisco, while quarterback Josh Rosen invoked the words of Martin Luther King Jr.

Alain Poupart

Ninkovich Offers Strong Tua Takes

Miami Dolphins rookie Tua Tagovailoa may or may not become an opening-day starter, but former Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich thinks he'll become one of the best

Alain Poupart

Ranking the AFC East Defensive Line Situations

The Miami Dolphins made several key additions on their defensive line in the offseason, so where does that leave them at the position compared to the other AFC East teams

Alain Poupart

by

Fin4life

Dolphins Deliver with Food Relief Program

Head Coach Brian Flores and GM Chris Grier helped hand out food for needy South Florida families at Hard Rock Stadium

Alain Poupart

Ferguson Family Training Helping Dolphins Rookie

Miami Dolphins rookie snapper Blake Ferguson has the perfect training partner and mentor

Alain Poupart

The Biggest Dolphins Stories of the Week

Brian Flores' powerful statement stood out among the biggest developments involving the Miami Dolphins this week

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Opponent Breakdown: New England Patriots

The Miami Dolphins' first opponent of the 2020 season will be the new-look, no-Tom Brady New England Patriots

Alain Poupart