Dolphins QB Fitzpatrick on Leave After Mother's Death

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick will be away from the team for an indefinite period of time following the death of his mother Saturday morning.

Fitzpatrick was at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday morning in uniform and warming up for the Dolphins' scrimmage, but he walked off the field with head coach Brian Flores' arm around him.

Flores gathered his players after returning to the field and everybody then kneeled in prayer.

Flores said Fitzpatrick would be given all the time he needs to grieve and wouldn't speculate on a timetable for the 38-year-old quarterback's return.

"He's not retiring, he's not opting out," Flores said.

Flores said the Dolphins have contingency plans in place at every position, but wouldn't speculate as to who the starting quarterback would be for the season opener against the New England Patriots on Sept. 13 in the event Fitzpatrick wasn't back.

"We have an idea what we would do," Flores said. "We’ve got a competition going on. Nothing is set is stone."

Fitzpatrick missed practice last week for what Flores called "personal reasons," but was back after one day.

With Fitzpatrick absent, rookie Tua Tagovailoa and third-year player Josh Rosen took all the snaps during the scrimmage Saturday.

“It’s a brutal situation," Rosen said. "I just tried to support him any way I could these last couple of days, weeks, months. His mom raised a hell of a kid. Strong, awesome, kind dude. I’ve been fortunate enough to be around him these last couple of months. It kind of puts everything in perspective and we’re all still human.”

