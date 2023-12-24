Safeties in the Spotlight Early On

Jevon Holland was upset about having to miss a fourth consecutive game when the Miami Dolphins faced the Dallas Cowboys at Hard Rock Stadium, but his fellow safeties certainly had his back on Dallas' first drive.

Brandon Jones ended the Cowboys' opening drive after it reached first-and-goal from the 1-yard line when he recovered a fumble that was the result of a muffed handoff between quarterback Dak Prescott and fullback Hunter Luepke.

As the ball laid on the ground, Jones showed great awareness of being able to jump on the loose ball for the fumble recovery.

This came one play after fellow starting safety DeShon Elliott made a spectacular play to keep running back Tony Pollard out of the end zone when it appeared almost a certainty with open space and tight end Jake Ferguson ahead of him.

But Elliott fought off the block and tackled Pollard in a way that kept the football from crossing the plane.

After getting the fumble recovery, the Dolphins took a 3-0 lead on Jason Sanders' 57-yard field goal, which followed a 50-yard completion from Tua to Jaylen Waddle.

HOLLAND FRUSTRATED

Holland was forced to miss a fourth consecutive game because of the iinjury to both knees he sustained in the Black Friday game against the New York Jets.

Holland later indicated he had sustained two sprained MCLs, which usually carry a 3-4-week recovery period.

But Holland clearly isn't happy about having to sit out, as he shared on Twitter.