Jevon Holland is expected to return to the Dolphins secondary after sitting out a month of games because of MCL sprains he suffered in both his knees

The Miami Dolphins are inching closer to having one of the team's top defenders return to the lineup for Sunday's pivotal AFC showdown with the Baltimore Ravens.

Free safety Jevon Holland, who has been sidelined for a month because of MCL sprains in both his knees which he suffered in Miami's 34-13 win over the New York Jets, has participated in Miami's practices all week, on a limited basis, and it's possible he could resume his starting role in Sunday's road game against the Baltimore Ravens.

"I'm optimistic about Jevon. The biggest thing is him not having any setbacks today," Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said, referring to Friday's practice, which is Miami's last of the week of preparation. "We'll see how his body handles that....The deliberate nature of him, you really have to be careful to not get a setback. He's all gas and no breaks."

Holland, the 2021 second-round pick, has been practicing on a limited basis for the past few weeks, but rarely ever did position drills, or worked in team periods until this week.

And the Dolphins coaches have seemingly liked what they've seen.

"I'm just making my way, taking it day by day," said Holland, who has contributed 70 tackles, one interception and forced three fumbles in the 10 games he played in. "I'm not trying to jump the gun or anything like that. I'm just taking my time to make sure this injury is really healed."

Brandon Jones has replaced Holland since the injury, and has contributed 40 tackles, two interceptions and four pass deflections in his six games.

Last week the Dolphins regained starting strong safety DeShon Elliott as a starter. Elliott had missed the previous game because of a concussion he suffered in Miami's 28-27 loss against the Tennessee Titans, and if Holland returns Elliott and Holland will likely be paired together.

Is Hunt returning to Dolphins O-line

Terron Armstead, Austin Jackson, Lester Cotton, and Robert Hunt, four starting offensive linemen who are all nursing troublesome injuries, participated in Friday's practice.

Armstead, the Dolphins' starting left tackle who typically sits out Wednesday practice because of knee, ankle and back soreness, has participated in the past two sessions, and is expected to start.

Jackson has been limited all week because of an oblique injury he's had for a couple weeks, but has worsened the past few days. The injury forced the Dolphins to keep him out of the starting lineup for Miami's win over the Cowboys last week. The Dolphins instead started Kendall Lamm at right tackle. At this point it's too early to tell what the plan might be.

Cotton surfaced on the injury report on Thursday because of a hip injury, which has seemingly been an on and off issue for him.

Keep in mind Liam Eichenberg, who has been filling in as the starting center since Connor Williams suffered his season-ending ACL injury in Miami's loss to Tennessee on Dec. 11, has been playing with a calf injury that has limited his practice participation for three weeks.