Dolphins Safety Status: Holland and Who?

The Miami Dolphins are coming off what overall could be considered a successful season, which ended with an 11-6 record and a second consecutive playoff appearance, but there is work to be done for the team to reach the next level.

The major first step in the roster-building process will be free agency, which will kick off with the start of the new league year March 13 after the Dolphins go over their season-ending roster and decide how to proceed at each position moving forward.

With that in mind, we examine where the Dolphins stand at each position heading into free agency, with contract status of each player, a quick review of the 2023 performance and an analysis of what to expect in the offseason.

We continue with the safeties.

MIAMI DOLPHINS SAFETIES IN 2023

On the roster: Jevon Holland, Brandon Jones, DeShon Elliott, Elijah Campbell

2023 season: There were high expectations for Holland in his third NFL season after the arrival of Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator and he performed well — he was Pro Football Focus' second-highest-rated safety in 2023 — before his season was derailed by injuries by both knees during the Black Friday victory against the Jets after he had recorded the most dramatic defensive play of the season with his 99-yard pick-six. DeShon Elliott brought a physical presence to the back end and delivered in that respect, though analytics stat weren't kind to his coverage work. Brandon Jones had to play catch-up after returning from a torn ACL and came on in the final weeks of the regular season.

Stats that stand out: Elliott was 266th out of 268 NFL defensive players in terms of opponent passer rating when targeted at 140.8, according to Pro Football Reference. ... Jones had one career interception in three-plus seasons before he had two picks in the 30-0 victory against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 15. ... Holland had two games with double-digit tackles, both coming in the first two games against the L.A. Chargers and the New England Patriots. ... Holland didn't have a sack for the first time in three NFL seasons.

THE OFFSEASON AMONG THE SAFETIES

Contract status: Jones and Elliott are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents. Campbell is scheduled to become a restricted free agent. Holland is about to enter the final year of his rookie contract.

Notable pending free agents around the NFL: Micah Hyde, Buffalo; Xavier McKinney, N.Y. Giants; Kyle Dugger, New England; Eddie Jackson, Chicago; Darnell Savage Jr., Green Bay; Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay; Geno Stone, Baltimore

Offseason outlook: This is another position where there are nothing but decisions to be made, and that includes locking up Holland with a long-term deal before he heads into his contract year. While Vic Fangio is gone, one would expect that the Dolphins would look to re-sign either Elliott or Jones, if not both, and then supplemental via free agency or the draft. As for Campbell, he very well might come back but likely he won't a tender offer before the league year starts because that number goes against the cap and the Dolphins have work to do already to get below the limit by March 13.