SI.com
AllDolphins
HomeNewsGame DayGM ReportAllDolphins+
Search

Dolphins-49ers Facts And Figures

Alain Poupart

The Miami Dolphins will be back at home Sunday to face the Seattle Seahawks at Hard Rock Stadium. Here's all the pertinent info.

DATE: Sunday, Oct. 11

TIME: 4:05 p.m. ET

SITE: Levi's Stadium

FANS: There will be no fans in the stands

TV: FOX

Announcers: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (color analyst), Lindsay Czarniak (sideline)

Series history: Dolphins lead 7-5

Last five meetings:

Nov. 27, 2016 at Miami: Dolphins 31, 49ers 24

Dec. 9, 2012 at San Francisco; 49ers 27, Dolphins 13

Dec. 14, 2008 at Miami; Dolphins 14, 49ers 9

Nov. 28, 2004 at San Francisco; Dolphins 24, 49ers 17

Dec. 16, 2001 at San Francisco: 49ers 21, Dolphins 0

Dolphins' largest margin of victory: 8 (1973 at Miami; Dolphins 21, 49ers 13)

49ers' largest margin of victory: 24 (1992 at San Francisco; 49ers 27, Dolphins 3 ... 1995 at Miami; 49ers 44, Dolphins 20)

Highest-scoring matchup: 64 points (1995 at Miami; 49ers 44, Dolphins 20)

Lowest-scoring matchup: 21 points (2001 at San Francisco; 49ers 21, Dolphins 0)

Former 49ers players with the Dolphins:

RB Matt Breida (2017-19)

Former 49ers coaches with the Dolphins:

None

Former Dolphins players with the 49ers:

DE Dion Jordan, RB Raheem Mostert, LS Taybor Pepper, CB Ken Webster, CB Jamar Taylor

Former Dolphins coaches with the 49ers:

Quarterbacks coach Shane Day, assistant offensive line coach Chris Foerster, defensive backs/cornerbacks coach Tony Oden, defensive line coach Kris Kocurek, wide receivers coach Wes Welker (played with Dolphins)

THANKS FOR READING ALL DOLPHINS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dolphins Make the Right QB Call

The Miami Dolphins announced on Twitter that Ryan Fitzpatrick would remain their starting quarterback for their Week 5 game against San Francisco

Alain Poupart

by

Miamifan45years

Dolphins Coaches Assess Tua's Progress and Readiness

Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains a hot topic of conversation and two of his coaches discussed his development

Alain Poupart

Dolphins History Lesson: In-Season Coaching Changes

The Miami Dolphins had been the last team to fire its coach after four games before the Houston Texans parted ways with Bill O'Brien

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Trending Up, Trending Down

After the fourth game of the 2020 season, we take stock of which Miami Dolphins players are moving in the right direction and who's going the opposite way

Alain Poupart

Final NFL Week 4 Observations ... And Former Miami Dolphins Updates

Week 4 brought some scheduling changes, more impressive performances from the NFL's elite quarterbacks, and sacks by former Miami Dolphins defensive ends

Alain Poupart

Ryan Fitzpatrick to Start Again at QB for the Miami Dolphins in Week 5

The Miami Dolphins announced on their Twitter account Tuesday morning that veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick again would start at quarterback in Week 5

Alain Poupart

Tua Talk Provides Interesting Comments

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores offered a less-than-resounding declaration that Ryan Fitzpatrick will be his starting quarterback for the next game

Alain Poupart

Dolphins vs. Seahawks: Instant reaction

The Miami Dolphins came up short against the Seattle Seahawks in their Week 4 game at Hard Rock Stadium

Alain Poupart

by

Alain Poupart

The Evolution of DeVante Parker

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker put up big numbers against Seattle, but most impressive was that he did it in a game where he was injured

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins Week 4 Report Card

Breaking down how each position group performed for the Miami Dolphins during their 31-23 loss against the Seattle Seahawks

Alain Poupart