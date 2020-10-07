Dolphins-49ers Facts And Figures

The Miami Dolphins will be back at home Sunday to face the Seattle Seahawks at Hard Rock Stadium. Here's all the pertinent info.

DATE: Sunday, Oct. 11

TIME: 4:05 p.m. ET

SITE: Levi's Stadium

FANS: There will be no fans in the stands

TV: FOX

Announcers: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (color analyst), Lindsay Czarniak (sideline)

Series history: Dolphins lead 7-5

Last five meetings:

Nov. 27, 2016 at Miami: Dolphins 31, 49ers 24

Dec. 9, 2012 at San Francisco; 49ers 27, Dolphins 13

Dec. 14, 2008 at Miami; Dolphins 14, 49ers 9

Nov. 28, 2004 at San Francisco; Dolphins 24, 49ers 17

Dec. 16, 2001 at San Francisco: 49ers 21, Dolphins 0

Dolphins' largest margin of victory: 8 (1973 at Miami; Dolphins 21, 49ers 13)

49ers' largest margin of victory: 24 (1992 at San Francisco; 49ers 27, Dolphins 3 ... 1995 at Miami; 49ers 44, Dolphins 20)

Highest-scoring matchup: 64 points (1995 at Miami; 49ers 44, Dolphins 20)

Lowest-scoring matchup: 21 points (2001 at San Francisco; 49ers 21, Dolphins 0)

Former 49ers players with the Dolphins:

RB Matt Breida (2017-19)

Former 49ers coaches with the Dolphins:

None

Former Dolphins players with the 49ers:

DE Dion Jordan, RB Raheem Mostert, LS Taybor Pepper, CB Ken Webster, CB Jamar Taylor

Former Dolphins coaches with the 49ers:

Quarterbacks coach Shane Day, assistant offensive line coach Chris Foerster, defensive backs/cornerbacks coach Tony Oden, defensive line coach Kris Kocurek, wide receivers coach Wes Welker (played with Dolphins)