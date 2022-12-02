Breaking Down the Final Week 13 Dolphins-49ers Injury Report

The Miami Dolphins definitely will be without tackle Austin Jackson when they face the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, and it's not looking good for Terron Armstead.

Despite making his final appearance of the week at practice Friday, Armstead was listed as doubtful on the final injury report of the week because of the pectoral injury he sustained against Houston last Sunday.

Veteran Brandon Shell likely will start in place of Jackson against San Francisco, while Greg Little likely would be the choice to replace Armstead. That would give Miami the same line that finished the game against Houston.

Along with the two tackles, the Dolphins listed two players as questionable: quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee) and running back Myles Gaskin (shoulder/ankle).

Bridgewater was limited all week, while Gaskin practiced for the first time this week Friday, albeit on a limited basis.

Gaskin's potential absence would be neutralized by the return of Raheem Mostert, who missed the Houston game with a knee injury but doesn't have a game status designation for this week.

Bridgewater has missed the past two games with his injury, so rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson could be in line to serve as Tua Tagovailoa's for a third consecutive outing.

Every other player who appeared on the Dolphins injury report this week was a full participant in practice Friday and will be good to go.

49ERS INJURY REPORT

The 49ers injury report features some big names, but only running back Elijah Mitchell has been ruled out — something that already was known since he'll be out 6-8 weeks with a knee injury.

All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams missed practice Friday with back spasms and was listed as questionable, the same designation given to star all-purpose offensive player Deebo Samuel, who's dealing with a quad injury.

DE Charles Omenihu (knee) and G Spencer Burford (ankle) also were listed as questionable.

Starting defensive lineman Arik Armstead is set to return for the first time since Week 4, and running back Christian McCaffrey also didn't get a game status designation after dealing with a knee issue during the week.

