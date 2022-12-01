Breaking Down the First Dolphins-49ers Week 13 Injury Report

The Miami Dolphins' list of players on their first injury report of Week 13 ahead of their game against the San Francisco 49ers as usual was long, with three players sitting out practice because of injuries Wednesday.

As expected, tackles Terron Armstead (toe/pec) and Austin Jackson (ankle) both sat out practice after getting injured during the 30-15 victory against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

The one absence that wasn't necessarily expected was that of running back Myles Gaskin with shoulder and ankle issues. Gaskin finished the game against Houston, putting the Dolphins in victory formation with a 10-yard right after the two-minute warning.

Fellow running back Raheem Mostert was limited in practice with a knee injury that kept him out of the Houston game, so the running back position will have to be monitored this week.

Along with those two, the active roster features Jeff Wilson Jr. and Salvon Ahmed, and La'Mical Perine is the one running back on the practice squad and he could be elevated for the 49ers game if needed.

Mostert was one of four players listed as limited in practice, along with LB Jerome Baker (hip), QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee) and DT Raekwon Davis (knee).

Bridgewater was inactive the past two games; Baker and Davis haven't missed any game time despite being on the injury report that past few weeks.

Among the five players on the injury report and listed as full participants was QB Tua Tagovailoa, who sustained an ankle injury against Houston while being sacked in the second quarter.

The other four were TE Tanner Conner (knee), CB Keion Crossen (shoulder), OL Robert Jones (back) and CB Kader Kohou (thumb). All of them played against Houston.

49ERS INJURY REPORT

The official 49ers injury report had not been released as of 7 p.m., but head coach Kyle Shanahan gave a rundown of his team's injury situation before practice.

The big news Wednesday was that running back Christian McCaffrey was held out of practice after feeling some irritation in a knee.

Also not practicing Wednesday, per Shanahan's pre-practice comments, were DL Charles Omenihu (knee), RB Elijah Mitchell (knee).

Starting defensive lineman Arik Armstead, who missed the 49ers' 13-0 victory against the New Orleans Saints, was expected to be limited with foot and ankle injury. Also expected to be limited was WR Deebo Samuel (quad), while QB Jimmy Garoppolo (knee) was expected to be a full participant.

