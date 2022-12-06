Dolphins-49ers Five Biggest Storylines ... And How They Played Out

The Miami Dolphins will look to make it six wins a row when they face the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Sunday.

Ahead of the matchup, we offer our weekly ranking and analysis of the five biggest storylines:

1. McDaniel Faces His Mentor

BEFORE THE GAME: Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said early in the week he didn't want the matchup to become about him, but there never was a chance that his confrontation with his longtime coaching partner Kyle Shanahan wouldn't be the focal point. It's especially true with word out of San Francisco is that the 49ers offense is maybe lacking a little something with McDaniel now doing his thing in Miami. Coaches have egos just like players, and even though they never would admit publicly, it's obvious that McDaniel and Shanahan want this win maybe more than any other — as tangible evidence that they didn't need the other one to succeed on their own. Add the fact that the two know each other very well, and it's got the makings of a cool chess match where it'll be interesting to see how comes up with the big surprise sometime during the game.

DURING THE GAME: Both coaches had their bold moments in this game, McDaniel when he went for the first down on fourth-and-1 from the Miami 19 with 9:59 left in a six-point game in the fourth and Shanahan when he twice successfully challenged a ruling, including the critical would-be completion to Mike Gesicki on fourth-and-2 later in that fourth-quarter drive. In terms of strategy, each coach had his moments, but he can't say one or the other got the upper hand from a scheme or game plan standpoint. In the end, it came down to execution and Shanahan's players simply did a better job.

2. The Former 49ers Running Backs

BEFORE THE GAME: Like McDaniel, running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. tried to downplay their return to San Francisco for this game, while also acknowledging it's clearly not just another game. Beyond the homecoming aspect for both, they figure to play an important role if the Dolphins are to pull out a victory against the 49ers.

DURING THE GAME: Mostert and Wilson were non-factors in the game, and this was a day when the offense could have used their help because Tua Tagovailoa wasn't as sharp with his passing as he normally is. Mostert had a couple of decent runs, but only carried the ball seven times. As for Wilson, unfortunately his most noteworthy play came when he stumbled on a route where he never looked back as the ball was coming his way, allowing safety Jimmie Ward a clear path at the ball to make the interception.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

3. Strength vs. Strength

BEFORE THE GAME: This is a classic matchup of great offense vs. great defense when the third-ranked Miami attack goes against the No. 1 defense in the NFL, one that hasn't given up a second-half point in a month and is coming off a full-game shutout of the New Orleans Saints. The Dolphins, on the other hand, have topped 30 points four consecutive games thanks in large part to their high-octane passing attack. The Dolphins didn't really face a great defense during that stretch, just like the 49ers didn't face a great offense during their dominant four-game run (the Chargers have talent, but they were missing their top two wide receivers and top two tackles when they faced the 49ers). So something has to give between the Dolphins offense and the 49ers defense.

DURING THE GAME: Considering their streak of 30-point games was stopped at four and they were held to their lowest yardage total (308) since Week 5, it's easy to say on the surface that the 49ers defense dominated this matchup. But the reality is the Dolphins had plenty of opportunities to make plays on offense in this game, but the timing of the passing game simply was off and Tagovailoa had accuracy issues the likes of which we simply haven't seen this season. The one clear failure on offense was the inability to neutralize Nick Bosa, who was a game-wrecker with three sacks.

4. Can the O-Line Hold Up?

BEFORE THE GAME: Related to the second and third storylines here has to be the offensive line because the outcome isn't going to work out well for either if the guys up front don't do a better job than they did after Terron Armstead left the game against Houston because of a pectoral injury. Armstead was listed as doubtful on the final injury report of the week, along with Austin Jackson being declared out, and the fact the Dolphins elevated not one but two linemen from the practice squad Saturday certainly wasn't an encouraging sign. The first question is whether Armstead will be able to play, and then what kind of job he would be able to do if he does play, and then finally how well can the Dolphins hold up against the rugged 49ers front seven if Armstead doesn't play. To be sure, the Dolphins will adapt their game plan to adjust to their circumstances up front, but the offensive line still will have to do its part.

DURING THE GAME: Bosa's brilliant outing aside, the offensive line actually held its own against the 49ers, and that was without the services of Armstead. As mentioned before, the opportunity was there to make several plays in the passing game and those didn't materialize because of Tua's issues and not because of constant pressure on him. And it should be mentioned that one of Bosa's three sacks came when he was chipped by fullback Alec Ingold coming out of the backfield and then got by Jeff Wilson's diving block attempt to get to Tagovailoa. Bottom line is the offensive line was not the reason the Dolphins lost this game. On the contrary, the line — with Greg Little and Brandon Shell starting at tackle — gave the Dolphins a chance to win.

5. Looking to Jam Up Jimmy G Again

BEFORE THE GAME: It was just two years ago that the Dolphins last saw Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers when they traveled to San Francisco and left with a 43-17 victory. While the offense was impressive that day, the defense made life miserable for Garoppolo on their way to a 30-7 halftime lead. Garoppolo came into the game banged up and left after being sacked three times and picked off twice in the first two quarters. A repeat performance by the Dolphins defense would go a long way toward helping the team leave Levi's Stadium with its sixth consecutive win, but that unit hasn't delivered a signature performance on the road so far this season. This would be a good time for the first.

DURING THE GAME: No one will be able to blame Garoppolo if he never wants to see the Dolphins again because it's now three times in three career starts against Miami he left the game with an injury. This one — as everybody probably knows by now — was bad enough that it's going to sideline him for the rest of the 2022 season. Garoppolo moved the 49ers into field goal position on his one drive of the game, but a moment of hesitation as Jerome Baker was bearing down on him cost him as Jaelan Phillips eventually joined him for the sack that end his season. Luckily for the 49ers, rookie backup QB Brock Purdy came in and did a commendable job in place of Garoppolo.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.