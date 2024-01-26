Report: Dolphins Scheduled to Meet with Staley

Former L.A. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley had big success as defensive coordinator for the Rams

Brandon Staley was one of the first names that popped as a potential new defensive coordinator for the Miami Dolphins, and it appears he'll be getting a chance to make his case over the weekend.

Staley is expected to interview for the position this weekend, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, after making a stop to interview with the Green Bay Packers for the same position. The Dolphins are looking for a new defensive coordinator after parting ways with Vic Fangio after one season.

Staley was last seen in the NFL as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, who fired him in December the day after an embarrassing 63-21 Thursday night loss against the Las Vegas Raiders.

In two-plus seasons as Chargers head coach, Staley compiled a 24-24 record with a playoff appearance in 2022, one that ended with a 31-30 first-round loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars in a game the Chargers led 27-0.

With Staley calling the defensive plays, the Chargers defense ranked 28th in total yards allowed this season, after finishing 23rd and 20th in his first two seasons.

Ironically, perhaps the high point and the low point for the Chargers defense under Staley both came against the Dolphins: In 2022, when L.A. choked the Miami passing game in a 23-17 victory and in the 2023 opener when Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle ran loose in the secondary all game in Miami's 36-34 victory.

STALEY'S RAMS SUCCESS AND DOLPHINS CONNECTIONS

Staley was hired by the Chargers after he spent one season as a defensive coordinator, though it was a memorable season.

That season was with the Los Angeles Rams in 2020, and they led the NFL in total defense and pass defense, helping the team finish 10-6 and earn a wild-card playoff berth.

The Rams reportedly are interested in bringing back Staley after losing Raheem Morris when he was hired to become the new head coach of the Atlanta Falcons.

That Rams defense featured two All-Pros, defensive tackle Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who just finished his first season with the Dolphins.

Staley also has a connection with Dolphins pass game coordinator/secondary coach Renaldo Hill, who was his defensive coordinator his first two seasons before he left for Miami.

As for head coach Mike McDaniel, the connection is the same as it was between McDaniel and Fangio: They share the same agent, Richmond Flowers III.

Staley is a disciple of Fangio, having worked with him with the Chicago Bears as outside linebackers coach in 2017-18 when Fangio was the defensive coordinator and again in 2019 after Fangio was named head coach of the Denver Broncos and brought Staley with him.