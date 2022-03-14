What the Dolphins Are Getting in WR Cedrick Wilson Jr.

The Miami Dolphins were linked to the Dallas Cowboys when it came to picking up a wide receiver this offseason, but it certainly wasn't the one they ended up landing.

But while Cedrick Wilson Jr. isn't nearly as accomplished as an NFL receiver as Amari Cooper, the Dolphins hope he's an ascending player who'll just build off the career season he produced in Dallas in 2021.

After catching 22 passes and playing 22 games with no starts in his first three seasons after being a sixth-round pick out of Boise State, Wilson took advantage of injuries in Dallas' talented wide receiver corps to break out.

Wilson started four of the 16 games he played and finished with 45 catches for 602 yards and six touchdowns.

Cedrick Wilson Jr. Scouting Report

This was the scouting report from SI Fan Nation sister site Cowboys Country: "Wilson stepped up big for the Cowboys in 2021 due to two injury stints by fellow free agent Michael Gallup. His chemistry with quarterback Dak Prescott brought more big plays than many expected. Wilson is a fantastic WR3 who can fill in as a WR2, but his viability as a full time WR2 is still up in the air. Wilson showed enough in 2021 to build tremendous value to the Cowboys, and he should be highly sought after on the open market. Dallas may have to make a choice on either Gallup or Wilson."

Wilson, whose father played for the 49ers from 2001-04 and for the Steelers from 2005-07, is a speedy wide receiver with after-the-catch ability.

He averaged 5.6 yards after the catch in 2021, a figure that tied for 14th among NFL wide receivers. As a point of comparison, Jaylen Waddle led all Dolphins wide receivers last year with a 4.2 YAC average.

The Dolphins will be signing Wilson to a three-year deal reportedly worth $22.8 million and he'll join a wide receiver corps loaded with players who will become free agents Wednesday. That list includes Mack Hollins, Will Fuller V, Isaiah Ford, Albert Wilson and Preston Williams (unless the Dolphins extend him a qualifying offer as an RFA before then).

The other WRs include DeVante Parker, Allen Hurns, Lynn Bowden Jr., Waddle and newcomers DeVonte Dedmon, River Cracraft and Cody Core.

Barring other moves, one would expect Wilson to team with Waddle and Parker as the top three.