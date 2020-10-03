Dolphins-Seahawks Facts And Figures
Alain Poupart
The Miami Dolphins will be back at home Sunday to face the Seattle Seahawks at Hard Rock Stadium. Here's all the pertinent info.
DATE: Sunday, Oct. 4
TIME: 1 p.m. ET
SITE: Hard Rock Stadium
FANS: The Dolphins will be allowed to have 20 percent of the stadium capacity, or 13,000 fans (same protocols in place as for the home opener against Buffalo)
TV: FOX
Announcers: Dick Stockton (play-by-play), Brady Quinn (color analyst), Sara Walsh (sideline)
Broadcast area: The game will be shown in South Florida and most of the Pacific Northwest, according to 506sports.com.
Series history: Dolphins lead 9-4
Last five meetings:
Sept. 11, 2016 at Seattle: Seahawks 12, Dolphins 10
Nov. 25, 2012 at Miami; Dolphins 24, Seahawks 21
Nov. 9, 2008 at Miami; Dolphins 21, Seahawks 19
Nov. 21, 2004 at Seattle; Seahawks 24, Dolphins 17
Oct. 28, 2001 at Seattle: Dolphins 24, Seahawks 20
Dolphins' largest margin of victory: 23 (2000 at Miami; Dolphins 23, Seahawks 0)
Seahawks' largest margin of victory: 7 (1996 at Miami; Seahawks 22, Dolphins 15 ... 2004 at Seattle; Seahawks 24, Dolphins 17)
Highest-scoring matchup: 45 points (2012 at Miami; Dolphins 24, Seahawks 21)
Lowest-scoring matchup: 22 points (2016 at Seattle; Seahawks 12, Dolphins 10)
Former Seahawks players with the Dolphins:
T Jesse Davis (training camp 2015)
Former Seahawks coaches with the Dolphins:
Assistant offensive line coach Lemuel Jeanpierre (also former Seahawks player)
Former Dolphins players with the Seahawks:
DE Damontre Moore, CB Linden Stephens, assistant special teams coach Larry Izzo
Former Dolphins coaches with the Seahawks:
Secondary and nickel specialist Nick Sorensen (Dolphins training camp)