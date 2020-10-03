SI.com
AllDolphins
HomeNewsGame DayGM ReportAllDolphins+
Search

Dolphins-Seahawks Facts And Figures

Alain Poupart

The Miami Dolphins will be back at home Sunday to face the Seattle Seahawks at Hard Rock Stadium. Here's all the pertinent info.

DATE: Sunday, Oct. 4

TIME: 1 p.m. ET

SITE: Hard Rock Stadium

FANS: The Dolphins will be allowed to have 20 percent of the stadium capacity, or 13,000 fans (same protocols in place as for the home opener against Buffalo)

TV: FOX

Announcers: Dick Stockton (play-by-play), Brady Quinn (color analyst), Sara Walsh (sideline)

Broadcast area: The game will be shown in South Florida and most of the Pacific Northwest, according to 506sports.com.

Screen Shot 2020-10-03 at 2.00.16 PM

Series history: Dolphins lead 9-4

Last five meetings:

Sept. 11, 2016 at Seattle: Seahawks 12, Dolphins 10

Nov. 25, 2012 at Miami; Dolphins 24, Seahawks 21

Nov. 9, 2008 at Miami; Dolphins 21, Seahawks 19

Nov. 21, 2004 at Seattle; Seahawks 24, Dolphins 17

Oct. 28, 2001 at Seattle: Dolphins 24, Seahawks 20

Dolphins' largest margin of victory: 23 (2000 at Miami; Dolphins 23, Seahawks 0)

Seahawks' largest margin of victory: 7 (1996 at Miami; Seahawks 22, Dolphins 15 ... 2004 at Seattle; Seahawks 24, Dolphins 17)

Highest-scoring matchup: 45 points (2012 at Miami; Dolphins 24, Seahawks 21)

Lowest-scoring matchup: 22 points (2016 at Seattle; Seahawks 12, Dolphins 10)

Former Seahawks players with the Dolphins:

T Jesse Davis (training camp 2015)

Former Seahawks coaches with the Dolphins:

Assistant offensive line coach Lemuel Jeanpierre (also former Seahawks player)

Former Dolphins players with the Seahawks:

DE Damontre Moore, CB Linden Stephens, assistant special teams coach Larry Izzo

Former Dolphins coaches with the Seahawks:

Secondary and nickel specialist Nick Sorensen (Dolphins training camp)

THANKS FOR READING ALL DOLPHINS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Week 4 Viewer's Guide: Top Matchups Plus SI Team Pub Predictions

The Miami Dolphins matchup against the Seattle Seahawks has the look of a high-scoring affair and has to rank among the top attractive Week 4 games

Alain Poupart

Gaskin Looks to Continue Roll Against Hometown Team

Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin will look to continue his strong start in 2020 against his hometown Seattle Seahawks

Alain Poupart

Tua Progress Report and What's Plan B at Quarterback?

The Miami Dolphins practiced again Thursday without rookie Tua Tagovailoa, though head coach Brian Flores didn't sound concerned about his quarterback situation for the next game

Alain Poupart

by

markdo

The Final Dolphins-Seahawks Injury Report And What It Means

Rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was listed as questionable for the Miami Dolphins on their final injury report of the week, but it's the status of Solomon Kindley that could prove most problematic

Alain Poupart

From the Other Side: Five Questions About the Seahawks

The Miami Dolphins will face one of the most prolific players in the NFL on Sunday and we get an insider look at the Seattle Seahawks

Alain Poupart

Byron Jones Improving, Anxious to See Secondary Reach Potential

Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones is hoping to return to action against Seattle this Sunday and move the secondary toward its ultimate potential

Alain Poupart

by

peasley

Dolphins History Lesson: Rescheduled Games

The Miami Dolphins have had their share of games that had to be rescheduled, like the situation involving the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans this week

Alain Poupart

A Tale of Two Defensive Linemen

Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Zach Sieler has emerged as a factor the defense, while 2019 first-round pick Christian Wilkins continues his steady work

Alain Poupart

by

KimFitz

The First Dolphins-Seahawks Injury Report of Week 4 and What It Means

The Miami Dolphins have some concerns relating to their injury report, but their list is tiny compared to that of the Seahawks

Alain Poupart

Oddsmakers With Little Faith in Fitz

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is coming off two impressive performances, but that hasn't changed the expectation that Tua Tagovailoa will get into the lineup sooner rather than later

Alain Poupart