What stood out during portions of the second Dolphins' OTA session the media was allowed to watch

It’s always a good sign when your specialty as a player — the thing people know and respect you for — is still present.

Still a threat.

So any thoughts, or speculation, that Robbie Chosen has lost a step, and can no longer be viewed as a deep-threat weapon in the NFL can be put to rest.

In the two Miami Dolphins OTA sessions the media attended, the seven-year veteran formerly known as Robbie Anderson before a name change this summer, consistently got behind whoever was defending him.

Now, in fairness to the Dolphins defense, we’re not talking about Chosen beating Xavien Howard or Jalen Ramsey, Miami’s two All-Pro cornerbacks, who haven’t been major participants during these glorified practices in jerseys and shorts.

But everyone else has found themselves behind Chosen on an occasion or two, and during practice Wednesday the 30-year-old split the coverage of Elijah Campbell and Verone McKinley III for a 50-yard reception from Tua Tagovailoa.

The pass wasn't a dime, but Anderson, ​​who has started 86 of the 111 games he’s played in during his seven-year career, was wide open.

If he keeps that up, he'll possibly become the front-runner for the third receiver role, which according to head coach Mike McDaniel is wide open for the taking.

I’ve always been high on Anderson, and felt he was one of the Dolphins’ better offseason signings, especially considering he'll make just $1.16 million this season if he makes it to the 53-man roster.

Seeing him make plays like he did Wednesday was encouraging, and should get McDaniel’s creative juices flowing because Miami's sixth-ranked offense could become even more dangerous with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Chosen on the field together.

That’s my first of five takeaways from the second OTA session the media attended this offseason.

Here are the others:

Achane has speed to burn

There isn’t much running the ball during this time of year because players aren’t wearing pads, so the best evaluation we can get from the tailbacks is how much damage they can do in the passing game.

Based on what we've seen from two practices, De’Von Achane, the Texas A&M standout the Dolphins selected in the third round, is a serious threat when the ball is in his hands.

He gained about 20 yards on an end-around before the play was whistled dead, and caught an impressive 20-yard pass on a wheel route along the left sideline. That's two chunk plays on two touches. I’m intrigued by Achane, but Salvon Ahmed also would make these types of plays during OTAs, then disappear when the pads came on. And, of course, Achane's playing time comes down to whether he can pass-protect.

Were Titans right about David Long Jr.?

David Long Jr. continues to be held out of team work, and is doing a rehab assignment on the side most of practice. This is the second session the media has watched where Long hasn't been a full participant.

It’s super early, so maybe this is all precautionary stuff. But the prospects of Jerome Baker's new inside linebacker partner missing games was a contributing factor to why the Tennessee Titans let him leave as a free agent.

I don’t have an issue with Duke Riley being elevated to a starting role. I’ve respected how Riley played the past two seasons as the nickel linebacker. But who fills Riley’s role once he moves up? Is it Channing Tindall? I’m still waiting to see Miami's 2022 third-round pick make a play during practice.

Are two starters making contract noise?

Two impending free agents continue to miss OTA practices the media attends, and maybe it’s a gentle nudge that they’d like to have contract extensions done before the preseason arrives.

Connor Williams' absence is forcing other linemen to cross-train as centers. That's not a bad thing, but it could throws off the balance of the O-line, which already is working without Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead, who is still recovering from the foot injury with which he ended the season.

Williams is slotted to earn $7 million if he plays every game in 2023. An extension possibly could create more cap space for the Dolphins.

The Dolphins have depth at defensive tackle, so the absence of Zach Sieler, who will earn $2.97 million in 2023, isn’t felt harshly. OTAs are voluntary, so I usually don’t get caught up in who shows and who doesn’t. Next week is the mandatory minicamp, so attendance is required. And absences draw a steep fine.

An undrafted rookie continues to flash

The Dolphins had a would-be sackfest again during teams drills the media attended.

This is nothing out of the ordinary since I’ve seen pressure applied during OTAs, and training camp for 15 straight offseasons.

What was intriguing was watching how impactful Mitchell Agude was attacking the Dolphins' offensive tackles as an outside linebacker. It was as if the undrafted rookie from the University of Miami spent most of practice Wednesday in the offense's backfield. He beat up Ryan Hayes, the former Michigan standout the Dolphins drafted in the seventh round, so badly one time it looked like a pass rusher pancake.

This the second straight strong (open to the media) practice for Agude, who was coached at UM by former NFL Hall of Fame and Dolphins legend Jason Taylor, the Hurricanes 'new defensive end coach.

If Agude continues to be a hot rusher when pads come on, Miami might have found itself a gem.