The possible return of Jalen Ramsey and Nik Needham could strengthen the weakest unit on the Miami Dolphins defense

Reinforcements are on the way.

Imagine a Miami Dolphins defense that features Xavien Howard and Jalen Ramsey on the boundary, Kader Kohou and Nik Needham inside as the nickel and dime cornerbacks, and Jevon Holland, Deshon Elliott and Brandon Jones roaming deep in the secondary as the starting safeties.

That’s what Vic Fangio’s secondary could look like this Sunday in Miami’s 1 p.m. home game against the New England Patriots if everything falls favorably from an injury standpoint.

And plenty has to fall just right to make the weakest unit on Miami’s defense whole, but it’s possible for once this season.

Holland must clear concussion protocol

Holland is in the NFL concussion protocol, and he’ll need to participate in two practices before being cleared to play Sunday. If he gains that clearance, he’ll be the first player this season to participate in a game the week after suffering the effects of a concussion.

If he’s not cleared to play, Brandon Jones or Elijah Campbell likely would serve as his replacement against the Patriots.

Ramsey, who is three months into rehabilitating a torn meniscus in his left knee, began his second week of practice Wednesday and is spending this week with the base defense.

“What’s fortunate for us is that although he’s new to this team, the crossover in scheme is huge for him,” coach Mike McDaniel said about Ramsey’s possible return this week, “He’s actually the most experienced player in this defense that we really have from his years from L.A. with coach (Brandon) Staley and Raheem Morris running the same system that Staley obviously [used] with Vic (Fangio) in Chicago.”

Dolphins impressed with Ramsey

If Ramsey performs up to expectations and doesn’t suffer a setback with the knee injury he suffered in the first week of training camp, the generational cornerback, a six-time Pro Bowl selection, likely will be cleared to play Sunday.

“He looked good,” receiver Jaylen Waddle said of Ramsey, who was named the scout team player of the week last week for how he defended Miami’s starters.

“Very impressive how he runs with our fast guys, how he transitions in and out of breaks with them,” quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said. “[He] almost mirrored [the receivers] while our guys were running full speed. And for him to break down on a dime the way that they break down is very impressive.”

What Ramsey’s role will be is unknown, and he’ll likely be on a snap count, but the eight-year veteran seems to be a month and a half ahead of what was viewed as the most realistic return to the team, which was December.

Hoping Howard's groin heals

Howard also needs to get medical clearance after being sidelined last week because of a groin strain he suffered in Miami’s 42-21 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Howard, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, wanted to play in Miami’s loss against the Eagles, but McDaniel decided it was more important to rest him to allow the groin strain to subside.

Howard played the majority of the 2022 season with a groin strain and it impacted his performance. The Dolphins hope to avoid having Howard push through the pain this time around.

What role will Needham fill?

Then there’s Nik Needham, who has spent the past year rehabbing an Achilles injury he suffered this time last October.

Needham was taken off PUP and added to the active roster Tuesday, which means he’ll be in position to earn a role on defense if he impresses Fangio.

The fifth-year veteran who has started 27 NFL games has been working as a cornerback and safety during practices the past three weeks, and at this time how he fits into Miami’s defense is to be determined.

“There’s a little rust. I haven’t played football in a year, so there’s going to be a little rust, but I can knock it off quick,” said Needham, who contributed 21 tackles and two pass deflections in the six games he played last season. “It’s something I’ve been doing my whole life, so like I said, I’m ready to get back out there and show what I can do.”

Whether it’s this week, next, or a month from now, simply having options at cornerback and safeties will benefit a secondary that has had to rely on journeymen and special teams contributors like Eli Apple, Justin Bethel and Parry Nickerson for the first seven games, and at times has struggled.

Opposing quarterbacks have a 100.3 passer rating against Miami, which ranks seventh-worst in the NFL. Only the Denver Broncos (114.2), Los Angeles Chargers (105.6), Arizona Cardinals (102.5), Tennessee Titans (101.0), Buffalo Bills (100.7) and Minnesota Vikings (100.4) have a worse rating.

But all that could change soon if Miami’s secondary gets its reinforcements.