Dolphins Select Liam Eichenberg in Round 2: Instant Analysis

The Miami Dolphins selected Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg after making a trade with the New York Giants

The Miami Dolphins' revamping of their offensive line continued in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft when they selected Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg with the 42nd overall selection.

The Dolphins made the pick after swinging a trade with the New York Giants to move up eight spots, from 50, in the round. The cost for the move was a 2022 third-round pick, as announced by Rich Eisen on NFL Network.

Eichenberg was a three-year starter at left tackle at Notre Dame, but it's highly doubtful he'll line up at that position for the Dolphins.

The question actually is whether he'll play right tackle, with 2020 second-round pick Robert Hunt then sliding inside to guard, or compete for one of the guard spots himself.

However it shakes out, the Dolphins got good value with Eichenberg at the 42nd spot because there was some talk Thursday that he actually might slide into the back end of the first round.

The selection of Eichenberg follows the signing of veteran former first-round pick D.J. Fluker and the trade of guard Ereck Flowers back to the Washington Football Team.

At it stands now, the players expected to compete for starting jobs on the offensive line are Eichenberg, Fluker, Hunt, 2020 first-round pick Austin Jackson, 2020 fourth-round pick Solomon Kindley, free agent acquisition Matt Skura and veteran swingman Jesse Davis.

Heading into the draft, the offensive line appeared as though it was missing maybe still one piece, and that's why there was talk of perhaps taking Penei Sewell at number 6 overall. Eichenberg is not in Sewell's range as a prospect, but he's viewed as a very solid prospect.