Dolphins Pick Up Wide Receiver in Fourth Round

The Miami Dolphins selected wide receiver Erik Ezukanma with the 125th overall selection in the 2022 NFL draft

After taking a linebacker with their first pick of the 2022 NFL draft, the Miami Dolphins selected wide receiver Erik Ezukanma from Texas Tech with the 125th overall selection in the fourth round.

Ezukanma led the Red Raiders in receiving yards each of the past three years, becoming the first Texas Tech player to record that hat trick since the late 1980s. The last TT player to do it in consecutive years had been former Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant in 2014-15.

Ezukanma left Texas Tech after his junior season and participated in the 2022 scouting combine, where he declined the run the 40-yard dash before running a 4.53 or 4.55 (depending on the source) at his Pro Day.

The Erik Ezukanma Scouting Report

He was an All-Big 12 selection (including first-team as a redshirt sophomore) each of the past two years.

This was his NFL.com scouting report from Lance Zierlein: "Productive three-year starter with desired combination of size and foot quickness. Ezukanma has enough speed to get down the field and challenge coverage while displaying an innate sense for protecting and finishing contested catches underneath. The route tree has been limited by scheme, but he's not as polished with the routes he runs as he should be for his experience level. Size, ball skills and toughness work in his favor as a quality backup with some upside."

The selection of Ezukanma was a bit surprising considering wide receiver wasn't necessarily viewed as a need for the Dolphins after the offseason acquisitions of Tyreek Hill, Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Trent Sherfield, along with the return of Lynn Bowden Jr. after he spent all of last season on injured reserve.

Barring other trades, the Dolphins now will have to wait out the fifth and sixth rounds before getting to make their final two picks in the seventh round.

