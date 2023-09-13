Wednesday Dolphins Mailbag: Tua Hypothetical, O-line Coach Props, and More

Part 2 of a post-Chargers game All Dolphins mailbag:

From Vin Mac (@vinnymac33):

A bit of a fun hypothetical. How would the national media perception of Tua be different if McDaniel had been head coach from Day 1? Flo did some good things, but I think it’s clear now that those two didn’t connect and Tua’s confidence was not where it needed to be.

Hey Vin, yeah, it’s probably fair to suggest that Tua’s first two years would have gone better had McDaniel been the head coach and supporting him instead of Flores, but I don’t know about perception because at this time the national media perception of Tua is pretty much all positive with the only concern being durability, and just having McDaniel around wouldn’t have that changed that.

From FZB (@fzb3346):

I think it’s time everyone should give some love to our new O Line coach. He has done a heck of a job with that unit. What say you?

I absolutely will give Butch Barry love for the performance of the O-line against the Chargers, understanding that the scheme and play-calling by Mike McDaniel and Tua getting rid of the ball quickly also helped the pass protection. And it also was only one game. But, year, so far so good.

From Taylor Simpson (@TaylorS34728333):

How did the safety play look? Biggest surprise and biggest disappointment in a unit?

Hey Taylor, well, Jevon Holland and DeShon Elliott certainly racked up the tackle numbers, but that wasn’t necessarily a good thing in that respect because a tackle 6-8 yards down the field isn’t the same as one closer to the line of scrimmage. The pass coverage was good, though, specifically one third-down incompletion where Elliott had really good coverage in the back of the end zone despite Justin Herbert having a lot of time to throw. Nothing stands out for biggest surprise or disappointment, though.

From Respecttheburner (@Respecttheburn):

What’s going on with the last few draft classes? Why aren’t any of them contributing? Will Smith or Achane contribute this year?

There are different factors involved in the lack of impact from the last two draft classes, including Channing Tindall’s lack of instincts, Erik Ezuknanma not picking up the offense well enough in 2022 (though he’ll be a factor in 2023), Cam Smith being a for-the-future pick and De’Von Achane being a luxury pick to add more speed to an already fast offense. I would expect both Smith and Achane to contribute as rookies, though I’m not convinced it’s going to be anything overly significant.

From Geoffrey (@Geoffre1641181):

What do you think Belichick will game plan to disrupt the Tua to Tyreek connection at Foxboro?

Hey Geoffrey, that’s a good question and I’m not sure Belichick himself knows at this time. But also know he’ll come up with something, whether it’s double-covering Hill, jamming him at the line, blitzing Tua, dropping linebackers or something. Exactly what Belichick will come up with, though, I couldn’t tell you at this time.

From Brett Campbell (@newbreed_1990):

Hey Poup! Do you put the struggles against the run more on the LBs, DL or vanilla scheme by Fangio?

Hey Brett, the Dolphins really focused more of their efforts in this game on containing the Chargers passing game and didn’t dedicate extra bodies to take care of the running game, and then I didn’t notice the D-linemen winning a lot of their one-on-one battles up front. Bottom line, though: regardless of scheme or emphasis, the run defense wasn’t good enough.

From Alexander Georges (@A1Robot):

Which available veteran linebackers, D-linemen do you think the Dolphins might be sniffing to sign now that full-year salaries are no longer an issue?

Hey Alexander, I don’t think there’s anybody out there who the Dolphins will be rushing to sign when it comes to off-the-ball linebackers. I think I’d be more inclined to see the Dolphins signing a veteran defensive tackle if they can land one at the right price (Akiem Hicks anyone?).

From Respecttheburner (@Respecttheburn):

Tua gets credit for anticipating where the WR will be and throwing before they are open, other QBs don’t do that? Who else is good at that? Seems like something most QBs would want to master.

Yes, this is something every quarterback should aspire to master, but it’s certainly not a quality that every quarterback possesses. Some QBs need to see the wide receiver open before throwing the ball, which obviously gives the defense an advantage in that situation. Among the QBs who are good at it, I would mention Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes as two who come to mind.

From Buffalo Dolfan Drew (via email):

While we’re all still glowing over winning the L.A. shootout, i still need to express real concern. Look, we all spent the entire offseason obsessing over our left guard position, but is our biggest problem lining up next to him? Connor Williams has been a disaster this year. Three bad snaps in the opening series. Counting the preseason, three drive-destroying snap errors in four games. This from a guy who was holding out for more money? No thank you! Then again, is this a crapportunity (as an ex-boss of mine called it)? Maybe Williams is the guard we need. And Eichenberg, while his preseason center work was undistinguished, it was also un-disastrous. Or do we have another option at center?

Hey BDD, am I the only one who thinks Williams’ “snapping issues” were massively overblown. The first one of the game occurred on a play where the Chargers were offside, so no harm done. On the fumbled exchange that killed the first drive, it sure looked to me after watching the replay a couple of times as though there was nothing wrong with the snap itself (and, no, I’m not gratuitously trying to blame Tua). And then there was the low shotgun snap that Tua dropped and had to fall on for a loss of yardage. That was not a good snap, but it certainly wasn’t like a roller on the ground. So, again, I’m not yet at the panic-button-pushing stage. Maybe my biggest issue with Williams was a very unnecessary holding penalty on the play where Erik Ezukanma took a pitch after lining up in the backfield.

From Brandon Quinn (via email):

EzE in a hybrid role? Love it. Our offensive line is legit? Love it. Sliding, grown man strength Tua? Man, I’m a believer. But lord, any defense with AVG playing that many snaps is in trouble. How bad a signing will Long ultimately be? And unorthodox, but will Brandon Jones get snaps next to Baker? They let Bethel get some, I’d love to see Jones there. Thanks as always my man, Phins Up!

Hey Brandon, I’m going to take issue right away with your AVG comment. I like AVG a lot as a player, so I don’t mind him getting extra snaps. Long? Man, talk about overreaction! It’s one game. Let’s give a few more before we talk about him becoming a bad signing. And I also like the idea of Brandon Jones lining up next to Baker in certain alignments, which is something I wouldn’t be surprised at all to see at some point.

From Walt Thiessen (via email):

Hey Alain, nice coverage of the preseason and week 1 by you and the other guys. No one seems to be saying it, so I'll say it. Tua's success was driven more than anything else by how consistently he was able to get rid of the ball in perfect form in 2 seconds or less. Yes, the O-line didn't allow anyone in, but Tua deserves a bunch of the credit because the O-Line didn't have to hold anyone up for more than 2 seconds most of the time. There were a few exceptions like the bomb to Tyreek on the winning drive. But most of the time ... just saying. Don't you think?

Hey Walt, yes, the offensive line absolutely got some help against the Chargers, both from Tua getting rid of the ball quickly and also from the receivers getting open quickly (because Tua has to have somebody to throw it to, though he gets extra points for anticipation and awareness).

From Richard Grosso (@rjgro):

First, the Poupart and Omar podcasts are the best in class over my lifetime of being a Dolphin fan, which goes back to the Super Bowl days. Comprehensive, informative, insightful, interesting, and every day! Its a real gift to serious fans who don't have the knowledge and access you fellas have. Thank you. Now the question ... is it wishful thinking that the abysmal run D on Sunday reflected a combination of being the first real run of the new and very different new D, and a conscious decision to take away the big play thru the air (and a sense that our O was gonna score a lot)?

Hey Richard, I think your premise is absolutely brilliant, and I'd say that even if you hadn't paid us that great compliment. LOL. On time a more serious note, there is merit to what you're saying, in terms of first time out with the new D (preseason isn't the same thing) and putting more emphasis on shutting down the Chargers passing game and not giving up the big play, which is a staple of this scheme. I'm not sure the confidence in the offense scoring points plays a role in the thinking, though.

