Dolphins Notebook: Injury Update, Tough WR Decision Coming? More

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Preston Williams took a big step toward being able to make his regular season return

The Miami Dolphins practice report from Thursday offered pretty much nothing but good news when it comes to injuries.

There was, of course, the official reason listed for Will Fuller's absence from practice, which was a personal matter but not an injury.

And then there was the news involving the three players who were limited in practice Wednesday, with all three of them listed as full participants on this day.

The three players are wide receiver Preston Williams (foot), linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (back) and tight end Adam Shaheen (knee).

All this good news will produce some tough decisions for the Dolphins coaching staff when it comes to deciding which players to make inactive for the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

At wide receiver, the Dolphins have seven viable options: DeVante Parker, Jaylen Waddle, Albert Wilson, Jakeem Grant, special teams ace Mack Hollins, Fuller and Williams.

The Dolphins had five wide receivers active against Buffalo and it's possible that number could be stretched to six, but seven seems unlikely.

Likewise, it's difficult to envision the Dolphins have five tight ends active, so the likelihood is that somebody like Cethan Carter or rookie third-round pick Hunter Long could end up being a healthy scratch.

FULL PRACTICE PARTICIPATION REPORT

The other four players on the injury report were full participants for a second consecutive day, meaning there's no reason at this point to worry about the availability of safety Clayton Fejedelem, nose tackle John Jenkins, Parker or linebacker Elandon Roberts.

For Buffalo, the most significant development on the injury report involved safety Micah Hyde, who was listed as a limited participant with a neck injury.

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders did not participate after being a full participant Wednesday and he was listed with "foot/vet rest." Fellow wide receiver Gabriel Davis (ankle) was limited after not practicing Wednesday.

WR Isaiah McKenzie (shoulder) and LB Matt Milano (ankle) were full participants after being limited Wednesday.

THE FERGUSON SIBLING RIVALRY

Sunday will mark the third NFL battle between Dolphins long-snapper Blake Ferguson and his older brother Reid, who does the same job for the Bills.

Of course, it was Reid who earned bragging rights last year after the Bills swept the Dolphins, though Blake said his brother didn't really rub it in.

"He’s insufferable no matter what the outcome of the game is," Blake said Thursday. "No, he and I have friendly banter no matter what; whether it’s a game between us two, Red Sox/Yankees, whatever it is there’s always a little bit of brotherly love going on there. We enjoy the banter but we’re focused on this year, we’re focused on this game and we’re just taking it one day at a time.”

Blake followed Reid as the long-snapper at LSU before the Dolphins selected him in the sixth round of the 2020 draft, putting him in the same division as his brother.

“It was perfect," he said. "It was perfect. We talked about that on our podcast. We were like, it couldn’t have worked out any better that we’re in a division rivalry now. Yeah, it’s worked out perfect.”

ON THE ROAD WITH HUNT

Second-year guard Robert Hunt created an interesting storyline during a recent media session when he revealed he had learned to drive only fairly recently, and the topic came up against Thursday.

Specifically, Hunt was asked about road rage and admitted he sometimes gets upset at drivers who change lanes without signaling.

But despite the fact he's bigger than you average drive, Hunt says he's not about to get out of his car if he ever got involved in a road rage incident.

“Let me tell you one thing right now," Hunt said, "I ain’t getting out of the car for nobody. (laughter) I don’t care how small, big or anything. I’m going to go about my business. I don’t want to get in that business. You won’t see me out of the car. (laughter)”

FROM DOLPHINS TO GIANTS

The Thursday night game between the New York Giants and the Washington Football Team featured a couple of players who were in Dolphins camp this summer.

Center Matt Skura, who the Dolphins signed as a free agent from Baltimore this offseason, was signed to the active roster off the practice squad.

Tight end Chris Myarick, meanwhile, was elevated from the Giants practice squad for the game. The Giants protected him from poaching each of the first two weeks of the regular season.