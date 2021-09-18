Dolphins Notebook: Stat Change, Sam's New Role, Hollins and the DCC, More

Byron Jones gets credit for a big play at New England; Mack Hollins steps up for a big event

Rookie safety Jevon Holland had a highlight play in the victory at New England in the season opener when he went low to flip tight end Jonnu Smith after a reception.

But he wasn't the one who forced the fumble on the play (New England recovered the loose ball), and the NFL has made a stat change to reflect that. Instead, it's cornerback Byron Jones who is credited with the forced fumble.

A replay clearly shows Jones knocking the ball loose with a swipe from the side just before Holland makes contact with Smith.

It's the fifth career forced fumble for Jones, who's had one in 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020 and now 2021.

EGUAVOEN COMING AFTER THE QB

Linebacker Sam Eguavoen made headlines in the offseason with his four-sack performance against the Atlanta Falcons, and while he didn't have a sack in the season opener, Patriots QB Mac Jones certainly felt his presence.

Eguavoen was credited with three quarterback hits in the victory at Gillette Stadium, exactly one-third of the team total.

Perhaps more importantly, Eguavoen has earned a role on the defense as an inside blitzer after spending 2020 season almost exclusively on special teams — he had more than 10 snaps on defense in only one game.

"It's real satisfying," Eguavoen said. "I worked hard in the offseason, worked hard in training camp. The one thing I like the most about this year, it's not just even playing, I feel as a team we're more close. That's pretty much the biggest thing."

HOLLINS STEPS UP

Wide receiver Mack Hollins' leadership was spotlighted last week when he was selected as one of the Dolphins' team captains, and now he's showing leadership off the field as well.

Hollins has committed to the Dolphins Challenge Cancer Board.

DCC XII, which benefits the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, will take place Feb. 26, 2022.

SHAHEEN SHARES COVID EXPERIENCE

Tight end Adam Shaheen is ready to make his season debut against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday after returning from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Shaheen, who early in training camp made clear his stance against vaccination, said he was placed on the list because of a positive test, though he said he had no symptoms.

"It sucked because I was fine and able to be out there, but it is what it is," he said.

Asked whether he regretted not getting vaccinated, he replied, "No, not at all."

THIS AND THAT ...

-- The Dolphins stood on the sideline for the national anthem at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, and head coach Brian Flores said the team would continue to do that moving forward.

-- Former Dolphins guard Danny Isidora was released off the Atlanta Falcons practice squad.