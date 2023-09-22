Friday Dolphins Mailbag: Sitting Terron, Spying QBs, Smith Status, and More

How much more does the offense have in its repertoire? Would Mike McDaniel ever consider using the "tush push"? Tackling those and other questions from Miami Dolphins fans

From Big Ern McDolphin (@dana_buice):

It’s the Dolphins home opener. it’s Vic Fangio‘s old team, it’s Bradley Chubb’s old team. Sean Payton dissing Tua last year. Is there any chance that this is a trap game with all those factors involved?

Hey Dana, everything you mentioned actually would prevent it from being a trap game, which by my definition is a game that’s easy to look past — and there could have been some of that considering Buffalo is on the schedule next. But you KNOW that Chubb wants to have a big game, Fangio would love nothing more than to pitch a shutout at the Broncos and Tua would love to light it up in Payton’s face. So don’t see a trap game here.

From Rémi (@coachrayqc):

Do you think the Dolphins offense is running on all cyclinders? Do they have still some plays in their pockets (Ingold?)? Congrats for the excellent podcast BTW.

Salut Rémi and thanks on the podcast compliment. We enjoy doing it. Yes, the Dolphins has been humming pretty well so far, with the execution pretty impressive for it being so early in the season. And, yes, there are plays still to be unveiled, though if you mentioned Ingold, he did catch a couple of passes out of the backfield against the Chargers, though he hasn’t gotten a rushing attempt yet.

From Pat McCollum (@PatMcCollum):

Even though, as a football play, I think it’s abhorrent, could you see a McDaniel offense copying and using the “Tush Push” play? This is a copycat league after all and the Eagles use the play effectively.

Hey Pat, let me start by saying I completely agree with you in terms of the abhorrent nature of the “Tush Push” — if I wanted to see rugby or Australian Rules Football, I’d turn to those channels. Having said that, it would be borderline coaching negligence in my mind to use Tua for that play given his injury history and the fact you’re throwing your quarterback into contact. It’s one thing for the Eagles to do it with a QB (Jalen Hurts) who squats like 600 pounds, but it’s not every team that has that kind of QB or offensive line that can consistenly get the push the Eagles get. So it’s a big no thank you for me.

From Dave (@angryvet59):

Can Coach McDaniel get players focused enough on this game without looking ahead? It is home opener. Payton has different DC but has a player taking cheap shots. Coincidence? Y'alls Podcast is getting better all the time!

Hey Dave, I think all the Dolphins-Broncos connections somewhat diminish the dangers of the Dolphins looking ahead to the game at Buffalo next weekend. I think without those, I’d be really concerned about that aspect, though. And thanks on the podcast compliment.

From NY – Fins Up )@azomback34):

Fins face QBs who scramble very well in their next 5 games. Starting with this Sunday’s game vs Denver with Russell Wilson, then Josh Allen, Daniel Jones, Bryce Young & Jalen Hurts. So will we see more of Jerome Baker on the field or “so much more than” AVG to spy on the QB?

Hey there, it’s an interesting question, but Baker has practically been on the field every down, so I’m not sure how much more he can play and AVG also has gotten a lot of snaps already. I’m also not sure I buy the idea of using a spy because that strategy didn’t work well for the Dolphins last year when they faced Lamar Jackson or Justin Fields.

TERRON ARMSTEAD AND THE OFFENSIVE LINE

From Charles Jackson (@waverun68):

Would it be wise to sit Armstead another week and have him ready for the Bills next week?

Hey Charles, it’s a good question and I’d say it would make sense IF he’s not at 100 percent or there’s a greater-than-normal risk of aggravating one of the three injuries with which he’s currently listed. If he’s back and there’s no risk of aggravation — beyond the normal course of a game — then I say there’s no reason to keep him out even if Kendall Lamm has been very good as his replacement.

GJ13 (@garyjhaddock):

What will Miami do wtih Lamm if TA is back and starting at LT, IYO?

Hey Gary, even though Lamm has been very good and maybe even better than right tackle Austin Jackson, it’s pretty much a given from here that Lamm will go back to being the swing tackle ready to take over if something happens to Armstead or Jackson. I don’t think for a second the Dolphins will move Lamm to the right side and bench Jackson considering he’s also played very well so far and the team has invested a lot of time into him already.

From Jacob Theimer (@JacobTheimer):

A team is only as strong as its weakest link. What is the Dolphins’ weakest link (as of now) either player or position, and what can the team do to improve that deficit?

Hey Jacob, it’s a good question you ask, but one I’m not sure has a clear answer. While the Dolphins didn’t blow out either the Chargers or Patriots, they played a pretty complete game both times, understanding that they sacrificed the run defense to keep the Chargers passing game from putting up big numbers in the opener. This is a question we should revisit in a few weeks because I don’t see anything glaring at this time, other than maybe the center-QB exchanges, which can be rectified through extra practice and better execution more so than changing personnel.

CHECKING IN ON ROOKIES CAM SMITH AND JULIAN HILL

From Bob Curvelo (@curvelo13):

What percentage do you give to Cam Smith replacing Eli Apple in the starting lineup?

Hey Bob, if the question concerns the long haul, I’d say there’s a pretty good chance of that happening, maybe as high as 80 percent. If we’re talking about for the game against Denver, I just don’t see that happening yet and I’d put it at maybe 15 percent, if even that high.

From Chris Roney (@ChrisRoney0):

TE Julian Hill earned a spot with a solid camp; will we see the ball thrown his way or is he pretty much an extra OL?

Hey Chris, Hill was inactive for the first two games after being listed on the injury report the whole week because of an ankle issue and he’s again questionable for the Denver game. Once he does get into the lineup, I don’t expect him to get that many snaps on offense but when he does, I do see him used in the passing game and not strictly as a blocker.

