Thursday Dolphins Mailbag: Tua, No. 3 Option in Passing Game, Wilkins, and More

Part 2 of the post-Bills, pre-Bengals SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:

From Mark Schoninger (@SchoninerMark):

Thanks Alain for all your great reporting…. It’s an exciting time to be a Dolfan, after decades of stumbling through the desert of mediocrity. Two questions: I’m heading to Quebec City for a fun weekend, any tips? And … how much do the 49ers miss Mike McDaniel?

Hey Mark, cool, while I’m more of a Montreal guy than a Quebec City guy, I do know Old Quebec is a must-see for tourists, as is the Plains of Abraham in Battlefield Park. As for the 49ers missing Mike McDaniel, well, they did rush for 176 and 189 yards in their first two games before they were stymied by a very good Denver defense while losing All-Pro tackle Trent Williams. So as excited as Dolphins fans should be about what we’ve seen so far from McDaniel, I’m not sure I’d go the additional step of saying the 49ers are missing just yet.

From Sean Beachem (@beachbob1):

With the 3-0 start, obviously a lot of players stepping up. Who are some unheralded players that have stuck out to you so far?

Hey Sean, that is a great question. Hmm, how about Tua, Tyreek and Waddle? LOL. Oh wait, you said “unheralded.” For that, maybe I go with Connor Williams, who has been very good at center, and Elandon Roberts and Emmanuel Ogbah on defense (though I’m not sure Ogbah is “unheralded”).

From Chris Bustin @ChrisBustin13):

Hey, Alain. It seems like on almost every occasion that using River Cracraft over Cedrick Wilson Jr. provides more of competitive advantage. What do you think? Who do you like most as a No. 3 receiver? Thanks!

Hey Chris, you’re not wrong. Cracraft has been a big-time revelation for the Dolphins and reports now have the team ready to add him to the 53-man roster. That said, I’m comfortable with either Cracraft, Wilson or Trent Sherfield as the No. 3 guy. They’re all dependable.

From Mike Small (@realmikesmall):

Have you been surprised that Jalen Phillips hasn’t had the sack impact one might expect after last year? What’s holding back the running game?

Hey Mike, no, I’m not totally surprised by Phillips’ sack problems so far, even though he did look really good in training camp. You have to remember that most of his sacks last season came in the second half of the year and a lot of them were of the cleanup variety, and you can’t get those without pressure being applied elsewhere, which we’re not saying consistently enough so far. As for the running game, I’m not sure, but I’m thinking it could be a function of opponents focusing on stopping that because we’ve seen a few plays where defenders are shooting the gap at the snap. I haven’t noticed a pattern of poor blocking or missed opportunities by the back, to be very honest.

From Ken Dasher (@kdash65):

Hey Alain, thanks again for offering this. I've been a little surprised at the lack of impact plays from Phillips. Too early for concern or am I just missing something?

Hey Ken, thanks for the kind words and I will continue to offer the mailbags as long as there’s an interest in him, an interest for which I am very grateful. As for Phillips, I’d say that, yes, it’s probably a little too soon for concern, but it’s also probably a good idea to recalibrate our expectations when it comes to his sack total for the season.

From Phinfanalyst (@Phinfanalyst):



Assuming Miami has a successful year, who is the most is the most likely coach to get pulled away for a promotion? Darrell Bevell? Who is going to step up and be that consistent #3 option for Miami? C.Wilson? Gesicki? Edmonds? Cracraft?

Hey, that’s a very interesting and legitimate question, but I’m actually thinking the Dolphins might not have a consistent third option at any point in the season, but rather a different guy who will be featured from game to game, with Hill and Waddle always being the two main guys.

From NemesisTom35 (@NTom35):

I know you said no questions on injuries, but any update on how Byron Jones is doing? Is he ready to come back for game 5?

Hey Tom, that’s the $64,000 question, isn’t it? Mike McDaniel was asked that very question this week and all he said was that he was optimistic and that Jones was making progress. So can’t tell you whether he'll be ready for Game 5 or whether he’ll be back at practice next week.

From J Soto (@dolphin_4life):

Do you see Tua with different eyes now after three games, Alain?

Hey J, I actually have the same eyes I’ve always had, which sadly aren’t as good as good as they were when I was younger. Oh wait, you mean in terms of perspective … sorry. He’s physically the same guy to me despite all those who want to talk about stronger arm and all that good stuff. I do see more confidence in his throwing, the most glaring example being the TD pass to Cracraft against Buffalo, which I’m not sure he even would have attempted last year. That’s a big step forward for him. He’s also done a great job of maximizing what’s been put in place around him to help him out.

From aquasandoranges (@aquasandoranges):

After Mostert was the surprise starter at RB Week 1, Edmonds started Week 2. Do you think it’ll be dependent on the week which RB gets the focus, or is McDaniel waiting for one to take a stranglehold on the job?

Actually, it was Edmonds in Week 1, Mostert in Week 2 and Edmonds in Week 3. Both guys are listed as first-team players on the depth chart, so I see no reason to think the rotation will change.

From Rob Reimer (@RobReimer76):

Hey Alain, do you know how the Bills took Tyreek Hill basically out of the game on Sunday? Two catches, I think. Three deep safeties?

Hey Rob, the Bills — as they tend to do — played a scheme designed to keep everything in front of them (though they got beat by Waddle on the long completion). They also had a safety over the top against Hill on more than one occasion to make sure he wouldn’t burn them.

From FlGuy (@WilliamCebula):

I'm still hearing talking heads in the media saying that the opponent lost not the Dolphins won. What needs to happen to change the narrative?

Hey Williams, there’s a very easy answer to that question: Don’t get outgained by 285 yards. Buffalo came in with the perception of being the better team and with that yardage disparity, you can’t blame talking heads for focusing on how the Bills lost the game as opposed to how the Dolphins won. You didn’t hear that kind of narrative after the Baltimore game when it was about Tua’s brilliant fourth quarter.

From Tony Giles (@Tgiles1968):

What do you think the issue is with the inconsistent running game (scheme, personnel, other)? We all want to see an average of at least 4 ypc, but it's just not clicking.

Hey Tony, maybe it’s the price you pay for having the kind of passing game the Dolphins have had so far this season, no? Given Mike McDaniel’s reputation, I’m not blaming the scheme. The running backs are good players. The offensive line is doing a great job in pass protection; maybe it’s not doing a good job in run blocking. Maybe opponents have focused on stopping the run and daring the Dolphins to throw so far, and that will change now that Tua, Tyreek and Jaylen are making them pay. It’s early to form conclusions, so maybe take all of what I said and put it together as a combination answer.

From Valley Finatics Pres (@TheRealKeelo):

Will Josh Allen get fined for ripping of Christian Wilkins' helmet?

Hey VFP, yes, I would imagine he’d get fined for that because that’s a big no-no. But Wilkins also will get fined if the NFL finds a camera angle proving Allen’s allegation that Wilkins’ hand(s) wandered where they didn’t belong (if you catch my drift). And I wouldn’t be surprised if Melvin Ingram got fined for kicking Allen after he threw a pass while Ingram was engaged with an offensive lineman.

From Dave (@angryvet59):

O-line has been much better pass block , same or worse run block. Coach McD was a run game guru. This has to be a concern, right? Thanks Alain for all your hard work!

Hey Dave, the Dolphins are 3-0, remember? Concern? That’s a bit of a strong word for me. See my previous answer for what could be going on with the running game.