Van Ginkel Back at Dolphins Practice ... And Other Notes

The Miami Dolphins conducted their first Week 1 practice Monday with one notable player back in action but another one missing.

Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel was back at practice for the first time since the week of the second preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders after missing time to have an appendectomy.

Van Ginkel looked like a full participant during the portion of practice open to the media.

THOMPSON ABSENT

The one player on the active roster who was not spotted during the open portion of practice was rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson.

It's unknown whether Thompson's absence was related to an injury or a personal reason, or something else. The first injury report of the season comes out Wednesday.

TWO PLAYERS APPEAR LIMITED OR NOT PRACTICING

Based on the media viewing portion, cornerback Nik Needham and fullback Alec Ingold did not look like they would be practicing.

Both players headed off on their own with no helmet after warmups instead of joining their teammates for position work.

JERSEY NUMBER CHANGES

The Monday before the start of the regular season, after teams have made their cuts to 53 players, is the time when jersey numbers get finalized and that also means several number changes.

There were a lot of those for the Dolphins this year:

-- RB Myles Gaskin is now 3 after wearing 37

-- WR Erik Ezukanma is now 18 after wearing 87

-- TE Tanner Conner is now 80 after wearing 48

-- LB Channing Tindall is now 41 after wearing 51

-- CB Kader Kohou is now 28 after wearing 38

Lastly, new defensive back/special teams standout Justin Bethel will be wearing number 20.

Maybe the most interesting change here is Gaskin, who wore 9 at the University of Washington and had 37 for his first three seasons with the Dolphins.

Tindall and Conner went back to their college jersey numbers; Kohou wore 8 at Texas A&M-Commerce, while Ezukanma wore 84 and 13 at Texas Tech.

NEW TEAM FOR WILLIAMS

Six days after being released by the Dolphins, wide receiver Preston Williams has a new team.

Williams, who played the past three seasons with Miami, signed with the Carolina Panthers practice squad.