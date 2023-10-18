The NFL's Halloween trade deadline is approach, and if we know General Manager Chris Grier he's shopping like a teenage girl who just got access to daddy's credit card.

Grier, who has made more trades than any other NFL executive since taking over control of the franchise in 2016, already pulled off one major deal this month, securing receiver Chase Claypool for a swap of 2025 late-round picks, and I suspect he'll be exploring more deals to patch holes, strengthen weak areas on this roster.

But where is the need?

Let's take a look at each position to see what potentially needs to be done, and if there are some viable options.

Offensive breakdown

QUARTERBACK: The Dolphins have a front-runner for league MVP in Tua Tagovailoa, and as long as Miami keeps him upright and healthy nothing should derail that. Mike White and Skylar Thompson are capable backups, and considering it takes everyone a minute to learn this offense, adding a quarterback at this point would be pointless unless they have history with head coach Mike McDaniel.

TAILBACK: The Dolphins own the best rushing attack in the NFL, and average 70.7 yards more than the NFL average this season. And Miami has done that without Jeff Wilson Jr., who came into training camp as the team's No. 2 back. Wilson should return from his ribs and broken finger this week, or next. And De'Von Achane, the rookie sensation who suffered a knee injury a week ago should be cleared to practice in three more weeks, so the Dolphins are set here unless more tailbacks get hurt, suffering a season-ending injury.

WIDE RECEIVER: Miami acquired Claypool last week, and he'll likely need this month to learn the offense so he can contribute as a slot receiver, H-back weapon who likely becomes a factor in the red zone. The Dolphins could also get River Cracraft (shoulder) and Erik Ezukanma (neck) back from IR in the coming weeks. Miami also has Robbie Chosen, Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Braylon Sanders on the roster, so this position happens to be one of the team's deepest.

TIGHT END/ FULLBACK: Even though Durham Smythe, Alec Ingold, Tyler Kroft and Julian Hill are all battling nagging injuries, this unit seems to have enough, especially since rookies like Hill and Chris Brooks, who is injured at the moment, have been contributing as blockerS lately. Even Tanner Conner was elevated from the practice squad last week and contributed. My only concern is what happens if the foot injury Ingold is playing with worsens, or Smythe is sidelined by something serious. Maybe the Dolphins would give Rob Gronkowski a call to see how serious he is about coming out of retirement to play in Mike McDaniel's offense since he hinted at it in a recent podcast.

OFFENSIVE LINE: The Dolphins found Kendall Lamm, who has been phenomenal as a fill-in starter at left tackle, in the unemployment ranks last November. The signing was a godsend, and Miami would benefit from combing the waiver wire, practice squad and unemployment ranks to find players who could supplement the back end of this unit. Terron Armstead should be back from his left knee injury in two to three weeks, but depth remains a concern here. This team would benefit from upgrading the center position because of Connor Williams' groin issue and Liam Eichenberg's instability. Even though Robert Jones returned last week, depth could become an issue in this unit if one more starter suffers a serious injury. Grier must ask himself if Kion Smith, Lester Cotton, Chasen Hines and Alama Uluave are capable of keeping the offensive line afloat?

Defensive breakdown

DEFENSIVE LINE: If there was an area that would benefit from reinforcements, it's this group, which has been relatively inconsistent in the first six games. The Dolphins are using a light front on most downs, and that has allowed some teams to have success running the ball against the Dolphins. While the yards per game average (114.5) and per attempt average (4.1) have come down tremendously the past two weeks, Miami wasn't facing either team's starting tailback and went against injury-depleted offensive lines the last two weeks. This Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles will provide a true test. This defense would benefit from adding a legit nose tackle who could take on two blockers. If I were Grier, I'd be checking on the status of defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, who had some of his best seasons under defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. Is Hicks, 33, really retired or waiting for the right opportunity?

LINEBACKER: The emergence of Andrew Van Ginkel, who has contributed 25 tackles, four sacks and one fumble recovery, has been an unexpected blessing to this team. He's Miami's best edge rusher and has helped settle the inside linebacker spot, which has been an issue because of David Long Jr.'s inconsistencies. The Dolphins would benefit from a trade that adds a three-down inside linebacker, but acquiring someone like Devin White from Tampa Bay would be too expensive (draft picks, and money) since he's on an expiring contract and is looking for a pace-setting deal like the one Miami gave Bradley Chubb last season at this point after acquiring him. It would be wise for Miami to acquire an instinctive but aged linebacker like Lavonte David (40 tackles and two sacks in five games) for one third the price. David's contract is expiring and the South Florida native would probably enjoy making another title run with the Dolphins. In my opinion, that's worth offering Tampa Bay a 2025 fifth-round pick.

CORNERBACK: This unit has struggled most of this season, and it doesn't help that Xavien Howard is nursing a fresh groin injury that could impact his performance in the coming weeks. The prospects of getting Jalen Ramsey back sometime in November could boost this unit. If Ramsey is sharp in his return, and doesn't suffer a setback from the knee injury he suffered the first week of training camp back in August, Miami's defense can get to another level. The Dolphins also have 2023 second-round pick Cam Smith, who the coaches continue to slow-cook. The Dolphins need to find one more contributor who can actually serve as more than a placeholder, and Smith should be that player based on how he performed in training camp.

SAFETY: The starting duo of Jevon Holland and DeShon Elliott has been solid, and Miami is easing Brandon Jones back from the knee injury he suffered last October. It's possible more could be put on Jones' plate in the second half of the season. Nik Needham, who has practiced for the past two weeks, is also working his way back from the Achilles injury he suffered last October, and sources tell me safety is his new spot. Needham, who has worked as a boundary cornerback, a nickel and a safety during his five seasons with the Dolphins, must be placed on the 53-man roster by next Wednesday or he'll remain on the PUP for the rest of the season.