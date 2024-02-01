Mike Vrabel's coaching body of work, style of defense, and coaching style could make him an ideal fit to become the Dolphins' next defensive coordinator

The music has finally stopped playing, and the NFL's game of musical chairs with head coach openings has finally come to a conclusion.

Dan Quinn's anointment as the Washington Commanders' next head coach means all eight NFL head coach vacancies have been filled, and one of the candidates many NFL insiders felt was a layup to land one of those jobs, former NFL player and coach Mike Vrabel, received a snub this cycle.

That snub might be exactly what the Miami Dolphins need because Vrabel, who has a 54-45 record in his six seasons as head coach of the Titans, would be a phenomenal fit as Vic Fangio's replacement as Miami's next defensive coordinator.

Nothing against the other candidates, especially former head coaches Brandon Staley and Leslie Frazier, but nobody would come to the Dolphins with the resume of Vrabel, a three-time champion as a player who happens to be the 2021 NFL Coach of the Year.

Vrabel could bring physicality with him

Not only does Vrabel have head coaching experience, which should be a prerequisite for a young head coach like Mike McDaniel, but he coaches a physical brand of football that is seemingly missing from the Dolphins (offense and defense), and could help McDaniel's team take that critical next step.

During his tenure with the Houston Texans as an assistant and defensive coordinator, and during his run with the Titans, Vrabel's teams were known for their tough, physical style of football. Marrying that with McDaniel's innovation, which is often viewed as finesse, could create a magical formula.

Vrabel's Tennessee Titans team has beaten the Dolphins the last two times these franchises have played.

In 2021, a 34-3 win sealed Tennessee's No. 1 seed in the AFC, eliminated the Dolphins from a playoff berth, and led a locker room fight that triggered Brian Flores and Tua Tagovailoa's divorce, and Flores' eventual firing.

Then this past season a fourth-quarter comeback against McDaniel basically wrecked the Dolphins’ entire season because that loss contributed to Miami not winning the AFC East, which Buffalo secured with a 21-14 end-of-the-season victory.

Why did Vrabel get snubbed?

The Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers interviewed Vrabel, but those teams hired Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and Bucs offensive coordinator Dave Canales, respectively.

Vrabel also interviewed with the Los Angeles Chargers. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Vrabel was the next option if the team didn't hire former Michigan coach and NCAA national champion Jim Harbaugh.

The Commanders apparently didn't consider Vrabel.

In six seasons, Vrabel's Titans teams made the playoffs three consecutive years, including an AFC Championship Game loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City in the 2019 season.

Consecutive losing seasons — including a 6-18 record in his final 24 games — led to Vrabel's exit and the hiring of Brian Callahan.

What's next for Vrabel?

Vrabel could take the 2024 season off or consider a broadcasting job. He probably has a couple years remaining on his Titans contract, which likely includes offset language that would likely make him work for free at his next stop because whatever he earns gets deducted from what the Titans will pay him.

But if Vrabel is committed to staying in football a defensive coordinator position would be ideal because a strong showing with another team would help Vrabel get back to the front of the line when it comes to prospective head coaching candidates in 2025.

However, Miami isn't the only franchise searching for a new defensive coordinator.

And the Dolphins don't exactly have the most desirable opening considering every level of the defense needs to be rebuilt this offseason because Zach Sieler is the only healthy defensive lineman under contract, Jevon Holland is the only safety under contract, and Miami is expected to purge or shake down starting cornerback Xavien Howard and starting inside linebacker Jerome Baker to address the team's salary cap deficit.

That could leave Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey, Holland, Sieler and David Long Jr., who played for Vrabel in Tennessee, as the only foundational pieces of the Dolphins defense until Bradley Chubb (ACL) and Jaelan Phillips (Achilles) return from their injuries.

But if Vrabel is looking for a defensive coordinator job that provides a high salary, a great location for the family, an owner with unlimited resources, and a head coach with some stability who will let the defensive coordinator run his side of the ball, then the Dolphins should be in the mix.

And that's why McDaniel needs to be blowing Vrabel kisses to see if he can get a date.