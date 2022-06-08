Dolphins Pick Up Former Cleveland Linebacker, Waived Two Players

In their final days of their offseason program, the Miami Dolphins made some roster moves.

The team signed three-year NFL linebacker Porter Gustin and waived cornerback Javaris Davis and defensive end Daeshon Hall.

PORTER GUSTIN'S NFL RESUME

Gustin (6-5, 257) played 26 games with four starts for the Browns over the past three seasons after first signing with their practice squad. He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent after playing collegiately at USC.

Gustin's most productive season came in 2020 when he played 14 games with three starts and finished with 30 tackles. He has two career fumble recoveries, one in 2019 and one last season. He bounced on and off the Browns practice squad last year after being waived Aug. 31.

His NFL highlight came in the 2020 playoff when he intercepted Ben Roethlisberger in Cleveland's 48-37 victory in the wild-card round.

Davis, the cousin of former Dolphins first-round pick Vontae Davis, spent most of the 2021 on the Dolphins practice squad but made his NFL debut toward the end of the 33-10 victory against the Carolina Panthers in November.

Hall had signed with the Dolphins in February after playing 13 NFL games from 2017-19 and having two different stints on the San Francisco 49ers practice squad.

The Dolphins roster now stands at 89 players, one short of the current limit.