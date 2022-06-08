Skip to main content

Dolphins Pick Up Former Cleveland Linebacker, Waived Two Players

The Miami Dolphins signed three-year NFL veteran Porter Gustin

In their final days of their offseason program, the Miami Dolphins made some roster moves.

The team signed three-year NFL linebacker Porter Gustin and waived cornerback Javaris Davis and defensive end Daeshon Hall.

PORTER GUSTIN'S NFL RESUME

Gustin (6-5, 257) played 26 games with four starts for the Browns over the past three seasons after first signing with their practice squad. He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent after playing collegiately at USC.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Gustin's most productive season came in 2020 when he played 14 games with three starts and finished with 30 tackles. He has two career fumble recoveries, one in 2019 and one last season. He bounced on and off the Browns practice squad last year after being waived Aug. 31.

His NFL highlight came in the 2020 playoff when he intercepted Ben Roethlisberger in Cleveland's 48-37 victory in the wild-card round.

Davis, the cousin of former Dolphins first-round pick Vontae Davis, spent most of the 2021 on the Dolphins practice squad but made his NFL debut toward the end of the 33-10 victory against the Carolina Panthers in November.

Hall had signed with the Dolphins in February after playing 13 NFL games from 2017-19 and having two different stints on the San Francisco 49ers practice squad.

The Dolphins roster now stands at 89 players, one short of the current limit.

In This Article (1)

Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

Zach Thomas
News

Dolphins Mailbag Spotlight: What's the Most Talented Post-'70s Miami Team?

By Alain Poupart3 hours ago
Cameron Wake
News

The Dolphins and One-Day Contracts, Honor Roll and Retired Jerseys

By Alain Poupart6 hours ago
Former Dolphins long-snapper John Denney
News

Number 92 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

By Alain Poupart10 hours ago
Deshaun Watson
News

Deshaun and the Dolphins: What Might Have Been and What Could Be

By Alain Poupart23 hours ago
Chase Edmonds
News

Dolphins Open OTA 3 Observations

By Alain PoupartJun 7, 2022
Mike McDaniel
News

McDaniel OTA Takeaways From June 7

By Alain PoupartJun 7, 2022
DT Ndamukong Suh
News

Number 93 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

By Alain PoupartJun 7, 2022
Mike Gesicki
News

Monday Dolphins Notebook: Final Week of OTAs, Gesicki's Blocking, Fitz Reminisces, and More

By Alain PoupartJun 6, 2022