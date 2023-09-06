Ferguson Latest to Get Contract Extension

Ferguson becomes the third Dolphins player to sign an extension in recent weeks

The Miami Dolphins continued their run of signing players to contract extensions heading into the 2023 regular season, and this time it's long-snapper Blake Ferguson's turn.

Like Zach Sieler and Alec Ingold before him, Ferguson signed a three-year extension through the 2026 season. He had been scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

Ferguson was heading into the final season of the rookie contract he signed a sixth-round pick out of LSU in the 2020 NFL draft.

His older brother, Reid Ferguson, re-signed with the Buffalo Bills last week, one day after he was released to save a roster spot for a player headed to injured reserve.

SAUBERT SETTLEMENT

The Dolphins also made another transaction Wednesday, one that could have implications a little bit down the line.

The team released veteran tight end Eric Saubert off IR with an injury settlement.

The free agent acquisition, who was injured in the preseason game against the Houston Texans, is now free to sign with any team in the NFL.

He also could re-sign with the Dolphins this season, though he would not be eligible to return for at least three games plus the number of games corresponding to the size of his settlement.

The Dolphins signed Saubert as an unrestricted free agent from the Denver Broncos this offseason.